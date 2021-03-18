Free COVID vaccination hub set for Thursday, Friday

There are two free COVID-19 vaccination events happening Thursday and Friday at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This is a drive through event.
Priority will be given to those 65 and older. There are other sub-groups that will be given priority.
Bring your photo ID that is all you will need to receive the vaccine.
The one lane is reserved for those who have an appointment to get your vaccine.
The second lane is open and no appointment is necessary. This line is for anyone who is 16 years old and older. You do not have to have an underlining condition. If you want the shot and you are 16 years old or older, go to the Matagorda County Fairgrounds.
It is the Pfizer and there are two doses, the dates for the second dose has not been established.
The lines are open until 6 p.m.
Tomorrow both lines will be open from 9 am to 6 pm.
Drive to the rear of the fairgrounds and you will be directed to your lane for the vaccination.
Again, no appointment is necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.