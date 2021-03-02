County sees positive cases shrink during February

Matagorda County saw its positive new COVID-19 cases shrink down to just 295 new lab-confirmed cases for the month of February.
“That’s a huge improvement even when you adjust for a shorter month and 5 days of probable test interruption due to the freezing temperatures we encountered,” said Aaron Fox, chief business development officer and public information officer for the Matagorda County Hospital District.
The positive cases figure is down from January when Matagorda County was averaging 17.3 new positive cases a day.
Back in July of last year, Matagorda County reported 482 new cases. At 491 new COVID-19 cases, January 2021 set a new all-time high in Matagorda County by beating out July 2020’s 482 new case total.
“It appears that we’re seeing another decline. I won’t speculate on particular reasons since the downward trend is in line with previous downward trends following a new wave,” Fox said. “My working assumption until presented with better data is that there is often a catalyst which allows us to predict a surge event, such as holidays, peak gathering times, etc., but the downward side generally seems to be more time-based or cyclical than attributable to a specific event. We can all test that theory during spring break and then again at the start of the summer vacation season since all of the DSHS raw data are accessible on our website.”
And now a new wrinkle in the COVID-19 battle is a new and more contagious strain that is now being reported in Texas. The variant is known as B.1.1.7 and was first seen in the United Kingdom, where is quickly spread and now has been found in several U.S. states including California, Colorado and Texas.
It does not cause a more severe disease, and vaccines “are expected to be effective against it,” the health services department said, citing the existing scientific evidence.
Fox said in Matagorda County several samples of positive COVID-19 cases have been sent for further testing.
“Our lab and infection control departments noticed an anomaly a few weeks ago among a small and defined patient population which prompted us to send out several samples for further testing,” Fox said. “At this time, we do not have the results back from the state, so we cannot determine if the irregularities were related to a new strain of COVID-19 or not.
“That being said, we know the new strain has been identified in Harris County according to a January 7th article in the Texas Tribune that quoted the Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo as saying “she didn’t want to pretend [that] this is something we can contain.” I don’t think anyone should be surprised if they learn that new strains of COVID-19 are circulating in our region,” Fox said.
One encouraging sign in the COVID-19 battle is the advent of a third vaccine being approved for usage in the U.S. that is starting its rollout.
Johnson & Johnson announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older.
This decision was based on the totality of scientific evidence, including data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study that demonstrated the vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination.
Johnson & Johnson is committed to making its COVID-19 vaccine available on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use. The company has begun shipping its COVID-19 vaccine and expects to deliver enough single-shot vaccines by the end of March to enable the full vaccination of more than 20 million people in the U.S.
The company plans to deliver 100 million single-shot vaccines to the U.S. during the first half of 2021. The U.S. government will manage allocation and distribution of the vaccine in the U.S. This will be prioritized according to the populations identified by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) guidelines.
Fox said the hospital district keeps ordering doses of the vaccine.
“Speaking specifically for the Hospital District, we keep ordering doses, receiving far less than we ordered, and dispensing them promptly through scheduled events at the Bay City Civic Center,” Fox said. “We have a 300-dose event on March 2, and we’re waiting on another 1,400 doses to be shipped. It’s a waiting game at this point, but we do have the capacity to administer 1,000 doses per day, two days per week, when more doses become available.”
While the amount of COVID vaccines make it to Matagorda County are unknown from day to day, what is know is that many different resources are busy working on getting vaccines and getting them out to the public.
“It’s impossible to predict when enough doses will be available for everyone who chooses to be vaccinated. But we know from our own employees, patients, and friends that Wal-Mart, CVS, Walgreens, and HEB are doing a great job of providing vaccines quickly and efficiently when stock is available,” Fox said. “Beyond that, our local DSHS office and the Palacios Community Medical Center are the locations that we know about receiving small batches of vaccine doses most recently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.