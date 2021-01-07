COVID-19 causes postponement of Camofest

The Wild Game and Wine Camofest has been postponed due to the rising number of COVID 19 cases in Matagorda and surrounding counties.
Camofest, planned for Jan. 30, is Bay City Main Street’s annual fundraiser. Last year, there were over 1,500 attendees at the festival highlighting Texas wine, beer and music. This would have been the event’s sixth year.
“We had decided in late summer to go ahead with Camofest plans as the number of cases in the county had decreased. But now, with the COVID 19 cases again on the rise, the Camofest committee has made the difficult decision to postpone the event until a later date yet to be determined,” said Bay City Main Street Manager Shelly Story.
“While we are still as dedicated as ever to supporting our historic downtown, the safety of our volunteers, vendors and attendees come first.”
Sponsors, vendors and ticket holders are being notified of the cancellation and arrangements are being made for reimbursement.
“Please accept our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.
Thank you for understanding during these difficult times. We’d like to thank each and every one of you for supporting Camofest through it all,” said Story.
