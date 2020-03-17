Third positive COVID-19 case found in Matagorda County 

Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center has been made aware that the Matagorda County Hospital District has confirmed that we havethe third positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County.
The patient, a female between the ages of 50 and 55, had recently traveled to the State of Washington. At the onset of symptoms, the patient underwent screening and testing for COVID-19 and stated that she “immediately went home to self-quarantine” and that she has “been in self-quarantine since last Friday.” The patient reported that she has been in contact with State health officials who are monitoring her health status, and that she expects to hear from them “in the next day or two” for more information on the expected duration of her self-quarantine.
The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center understands that the patient expressly stated her wish to limit this release to the information above. This release of information represents the extent to which any MCHD official or County Official can appropriately respond.
We continue to have those infected and their families affected in our prayers.
Matagorda County strives to be the best rural county in the State of Texas.
Per the State’s protocol, the State continues extensive investigations into all three of the positive cases. We understand that we have our friends and neighbors that are worried about this virus. The Emergency Operation Center continues to support our City and County officials as we deal with this worldwide pandemic.
The Matagorda County Emergency Management team is working closely with the Matagorda County Hospital District, and the Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
We are all working 24-7 to protect Matagorda County Residents.
We continue to work for the safety and health of our citizens and visitors, here in Matagorda County.
Please pay attention to the published guidelines from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), which are everyday actions to stop the spread of any respiratory virus, including COVID-19:
• Wash hands often for 20 seconds and encourage others to do the same.
• If no soap and water are available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Disinfect surfaces, buttons, handles, knobs, and other places touched often.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
It is also suggested that we practice "social distancing," which means staying away from other people, avoiding crowds and minimizing physical contact so that you do not spread illness. This means currently avoiding mass gatherings, skipping the usual handshake, and remaining six feet away from others.
See the CDC and DSHS websites to prepare your home and help prevent the spread of COVID-19
