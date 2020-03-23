UPDATED: Assistance is available in Matagorda County due to COVID-19 issues

During this time of the COVID-19 outbreak, many agencies are announcing ways to help and assist Matagorda County residents in different ways.
Matagorda County United Way
Matagorda County United Way began answering phone calls seven days a week, 24 hours a day on March 18.
“We are taking this action to ensure anyone needing assistance or information during this time can obtain it as soon as possible,” Matagorda United Way said on its website. “Please follow the recommendations of the Matagorda County Office of Emergency Management, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Matagorda Regional Medical Center to keep yourself and family safe during this crisis. Remember that our local stores are restocking food, paper products and other merchandise daily. There is no need to purchase more than you need at any one time.”
Call 979-245-5852 if you are in need of assistance with various needs.
2-1-1 Texas
2-1-1 Texas, a program of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, is committed to helping Texas citizens connect with the services they need. Whether by phone or internet our goal is to present accurate, well-organized and easy-to-find information from over 60,000 state and local health and human services programs.
When you dial 2-1-1, select a language, then choose:
Option 1: for information on services available in your area, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout the year. Information is available in more than 90 languages. Calls are answered by HHSC 2-1-1 Texas Information and Referral Network.
Option 2: for information on state benefits (YourTexasBenefits.com). Available Monday thru Friday from 8 am to 8 pm. Calls are answered by HHSC Office of Eligibility Services.
Option 3: to report waste, fraud, and abuse (Report). Available Monday thru Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. Calls are answered by HHSC Office of the Inspector General.
If you are calling from outside of Texas or have technical difficulties when dialing 2-1-1 from your cell/mobile, voice-over-IP, or office location phone, please dial our toll-free alternate access number at 1-877-541-7905.
Texas Workforce Commission
If your employment has been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), apply for benefits either online at any time using Unemployment Benefits Services or by calling TWC’s Tele-Center at 800-939-6631 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.
Local offices are closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
TWC is experiencing an increase in call volumes and hold times on our Tele-Center phone lines. You are encouraged to use our online claim portal, Unemployment Benefits Services (UBS), to handle your claim needs quickly. UBS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We also encourage you to sign up for Electronic Correspondence so you can receive your TWC communications online as soon as possible.
TWC will investigate why you lost your job and mail a decision explaining whether you are eligible for unemployment benefits.
Medical Needs
MEHOP
1700 Golden Ave., Bay City
Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program (MEHOP) Clinics are open.
Bay City Family Medicine hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to noon.
Palacios Family Medicine Hours are Tuesdays and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Palacios clinic is located at 307 Green Ave. Suite A.
Temporary changes to operations have been made at the Bay City and Palacios locations designed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Those include:
• There will be a limit of one parent/guardian, or companion per patient unless medical necessity dictates otherwise.
• All patients, parent/guardian or companion and visitors entering MEHOP locations are subject to immediate screening. All patients, parent/guardian or companion and visitors with a fever of 100.4 or higher will be redirected as appropriate.
• Visitors are asked to email or call, and refrain from making in person visits to clinics or administration offices.
• For staff and patient safety, staff will be taking extra precautions by wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). The use of PPE reduces risk of exposure to any infectious disease including COVID-19, Flu, Common Cold, etc.
• As of March 23, 2020, MEHOP Dental services have been limited to an emergency basis only.
For the Bay City Family Medicine, call 979-245-2008. For the Palacios Clinic, call the same number and dial Ext. 801.
Matagorda County Public Health Clinic
The Matagorda County Public Health Clinic is located at 1100 Ave. G in Bay City.
Call 979-245-8421 for more information.
Food Assistance
Harvest House Food Pantry
2204 Nichols Ave., Bay City
The Harvest House Food Pantry distributes food to about 300 families each Wednesday (except for the last Wednesday of the month) from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Harvest House recently implemented drive-thru services for its patrons because of the coronavirus to limit exposure.
The food pantry gives a bag of groceries to those in need each week it distributes food.
For more information, call 979-245-0306 or call 979-318-3198.
Robert Duran Food Pantry
706 ½ Commerce, Palacios
The Robert Duran Food Pantry is a non-profit organization run totally by volunteers and with the donations of generous individuals, groups, organizations, churches and the United Way.
The pantry helps supplement food to those who do not have enough to eat, due to low income or a family crisis.
The pantry provides approximately 35-40 pounds of food monthly to families who do not have enough to eat (two boxes to families with six or more).
For more information, call 361-972-5236.
The Salvation Army
2915 Ave. F, Bay City
The Salvation Army provides help with a variety of things, including a food pantry.
Call 979-244-1777 for more information.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
2001 Katy Ave., Bay City
Holy Cross Catholic Church offers assistance to those in need through its St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Appointments to offer assistance are set up on Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Call 979-318-9138 for more information.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
2200 Ave. E, Bay City
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church offers food bags with non-perishable items is available to those who go by the church and express a need.
Call the church at 979-245-2557.
First United Methodist Church
2300 Ave. H, Bay City
The First United Methodist Church of Bay City offers a weekly food pantry.
Call the church at 979-245-4627 for more information.
Other Churches Listed as offering food assistance in Bay City include Calvary Baptist Church (979-245-5518) or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church (979-245-2010).
Clothing Assistance
The Matagorda County Women’s Crisis Center (979-245-9109), The Salvation Army Bay City Center (979-245-1777) and La Casita at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church (979-245-2010) offer help to those in need of clothing.
