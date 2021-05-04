County cancels COVID leave policy for now

Matagorda County Commissioners voted not to extend the county’s temporary coronavirus leave policy another month during their regular meeting Monday morning.
Commissioners have considered extension of the policy each month since the beginning of the year after the federal mandate on extended leave expired in December of last year.
Because of the low number of county employees that are out because of the coronavirus, commissioners decided not to extend the policy. Commissioners could however bring the policy back if there is another COVID-19 outbreak in the county.
The last extension of the policy ended on April 30.
County human resources director Tressa Leadford said other counties have extended their policy until end of the month while others have extended it until the end of the year.
The county was offering 80 hours of extended leave if the employee had not already used that time because they had the illness or to care for a family member who had it. The money for the paid COVID leave was coming out of department budgets and was not a part of the current county budget.
“In my view, we’ve got to start taking steps at some point whether it’s this month or next, to get our county back on budget,” Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald said, “operating as near we can pre-COVID.”
Leadford said the number of county employees out because of COVID-19 is very low currently.
“We do have a couple of individuals that are out,” Leadford said, “it’s not like it used to be. It is getting better, which is great.”
County employees who contract the illness now will have to use sick time, vacation time or accrued comp time if they have an extended absence from work because of COVID-19, Leadford said.
In other business, commissioners approved the expenditure of $110,279 of local GOMESA funds which will be applied as matching funds for the emergency application to for the Sargent Breakwater and Terminal Groin Project.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Kent Pollard said the project is in the final permitting process now with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the project. Pollard said the county expects to receive that permit by early October.
The matching funds being allocated, Pollard said, would go toward Atkins Engineering, the engineering firm over the project, overseeing the project once bids on the project start coming in.
The Coastal Erosion Planning Response Act (CEPRA) grant the county is seeking to pay for those services requires a 40 percent match, Pollard said. The local GOMESA can only go toward coastal projects.
The project is to construct five offshore breakwaters, an angled terminal groin and renourish beaches affected by erosion in Sargent. The hope is to avoid a breach of the Intercoastal Waterway, along which millions of dollars of commerce move each day, by the Gulf of Mexico.
The project has the support of state senator Lois Kolkhorst and state representative Cody Vasut.
In other business, commissioners approved:
• A resolution in support of the state’s request for federal funds to reimburse state and local governments for expenses incurred because of the federal government’s border policies.
• The appointment of Mark Ludwig, Mike Muecke and James Mote to the Matagorda County Hospital Board of Managers.
• The reimbursement of sheriff’s office investigators, who had to travel to Victoria County during the investigation of a capital murder case that originated there. The measure reimbursed the investigators $46 per day for meals instead of the standard $20 per day.
• The replat of a block in Matagorda that take it from six lots to four lots on that block.
• The reinstatement of Brandon Dekle a patrol deputy for the sheriff’s department at the hourly wage of $21.62, the same salary he had before he left the department briefly for personal reasons.
• Allowing Health Equity/Wage Works to execute the Cobra Initial Subsidy Notice and the End of Subsidy Notice per eligible participant to come in line with the American Rescue Plan Act passed this year.
• A proclamation declaring May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Matagorda County.
