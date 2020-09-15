County drops from 143 to 35 active COVID-19 cases in one week

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic was its infancy back in March, Matagorda County has made great strides in its battle against the virus that is plaguing the nation.
With the number of new cases dropping with every passing week, Matagorda County can now boast for having only 35 active cases of COVID-19.
“In one respect this is a turning point for our community, it is closer to the number 10,” said Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames. “If a rural county has fewer than 10 active cases there are less restrictive rules from the state of Texas.
“I have said before, we control our future, we can control the virus,” Thames said. “It is up to us, as what do we want our future to look like.”
The weekly table be shows select COVID-19 case information specific to Matagorda County using data from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The numbers in each category are updated and revised separately and at different times, which means the numbers may not always balance or sum to zero.
This table will be updated weekly until we experience at least twelve (12) consecutive weeks of a total active case count ≤92, which is one quarter of one percent (0.0025%) of our population.
For the week ending Sept. 14, the total number of cases for Matagorda County stands at 975 with 29 new cases this week. One new fatality was reported this week bringing the total number of fatalities to 40 and only 35 active cases in the county.
“This is great news, special thanks to our medical community for leading the charge to get us here. Let’s keep up the good habits we have formed and continue to diminish this threat.” said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald.
The new daily, weekly, and monthly format for COVID-19 tracking is now live at https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
“This is why we have fewer and fewer cases, please continue to follow the guidelines,” Thames said.
DSHS recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of any respiratory virus, including COVID‑19:
Wash hands often for 20 seconds and encourage others to do the same. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
Wear a cloth face covering in public and during large gatherings.
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Disinfect surfaces, buttons, handles, knobs, and other places touched often.
Stay six feet apart from others.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
DSHS recommends that you practice social distancing. Social distancing involves staying away from other people to avoid catching or spreading illness. It's a fancy term for avoiding crowds and minimizing physical contact. This could mean avoiding concerts or weddings, skipping the handshake, and/or staying at least six feet away from others.
Additionally, DSHS and the CDC recommend using simple cloth face coverings in public to help slow the spread of the virus.
