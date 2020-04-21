Local church shows appreciation to healthcare workers with a meal

Healthcare workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since it started.
A local church took time last week to show some appreciation for those workers at Matagorda Regional Medical Center with a meal.
First Pentecostal Church in Bay City treated 72 healthcare workers working the night shift at Matagorda Regional with chicken fried steak dinner from K2 Restaurant in Bay City.
“We wanted to honor those working on the front lines,” First Pentecostal Pastor Marvin Moore said. “They go through a lot of stress. We don’t want to overlook these people.”
Moore contacted K2 owner Gary Kubeczka to have the meal taken to the hospital for the workers.
Moore, and his wife, Mildred, have being pastors at First Pentecostal for 45 years. They were looking in a small way to give back the community where they have served for so long.
The Moores’ granddaughter, Karissa King, is among the crew working the night shift at Matagorda Regional Medical Center. This offered them an opportunity to show some appreciation to those she worked with.
“She was working in day surgery,” Marvin Moore said. “They transferred her to the night shift because of the pandemic.”
