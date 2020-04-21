Local church shows appreciation to healthcare workers with a meal

Members of the night shift staff at Matagorda Regional Medical Center enjoyed a chicken fried steak dinner provided by the First Pentecostal Church of Bay City last week. The meal was prepared by K2 Restaurant in Bay City. Pictured are, from left, Tiffany Foltyn, executive director of the Matagorda Regional Medical Center Foundation; Irma Rodriguez, Karissa King, Lauro Jacques Jr. and Lindsey Gonzalez, who work the night shift at Med-Surg at Matagorda Regional. (Contributed photo)