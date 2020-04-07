Lopez ready for return to nursing duties at MRMC

After being exposed to a COVID-19 patient last week, Matagorda Regional Medical Center surgical nurse Kimberly Lopez is now quarantined at home with symptoms of the virus waiting to get back to the career that she loves.
“I had been working with COVID19 patients for about a month,” Lopez said. “I did all I could to protect myself, family and all around me. There was an unforeseen circumstance where I was exposed last week without proper personal protection equipment (PPE). This wasn’t due to lack of protection or anyone’s fault.”
Lopez didn’t want to give any details of the incident.
“I was tested and my results came back positive,” Lopez said. “It’s heartbreaking, because I was doing everything I could to protect my family. Changing in the garage, not allowing anyone in my car, going straight to the shower, sanitizing everything.”
She said the symptoms started slowly but then took over her body.
“It started with a migraine, then low temp and body aches,” Lopez said. “I felt like I had been beaten. So far, I haven’t experienced any respiratory symptoms at all.”
She said that last week was the best she had felt since the onslaught of the symptoms.
“I did my makeup and hair just to feel better,” Lopez said. “I consider myself blessed, because I know it could be so much worse. I’m thankful my family doesn’t have to FaceTime me while I’m in a hospital bed. I am able to be home. Please pray it stays that way. I will not lie... I was scared.”
She said none of her family have shown any symptoms of the virus at this time.
“When I started feeling bad, I began to isolate myself,” Lopez said. “Nobody is allowed anywhere near my room upstairs. My husband hasn’t gone to work since I’ve been sick. Neither of us will return to work until I have a negative result.”
Lopez will retest for the virus April 17.
“None of my family will be leaving the house,” Lopez said. “I can hear them, but I can’t see or feel them. It’s hard. We will not put anyone at risk. None of us will be out in public.”
She said she has heard from family and friends seeking to help and she said right now her family is well stocked but she did ask for one thing from the public.
“Prayers that the rest of my house stays healthy,” Lopez said.
Lopez wanted to be a nurse all her life and knew this challenge was going to be difficult.
“I have had eight months of loving my career and a pandemic hit,” Lopez said. “I have no regrets. I would do it all over again. I love my job. What I never imagined is I’d have to carry this guilt.
“Yes, I feel guilty for going to work with a good heart to help people,” Lopez said. “Why? Because, now I’m in my room alone for at least two weeks praying Joseph, Alyssa, Jacob and Jared don’t get sick. Who hasn’t read or seen a coronavirus horror story by now?? We are no different. How will I live with myself if one of them gets it and their symptoms aren’t as light as mine? Knowing I gave it to them.”
Lopez is urging Matagorda County residents to take heed of the mandatory shelter-at-home orders right now.
“For the love of our nation people please stay home,” Lopez said. “Please stop having small get togethers with people who don’t live with you. I will get through this. I will go back to doing what I love. Life will eventually go back to being “normal” but everyone has to do their part. I have what feels like forever to see my family. So, hold yours extra tight tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.