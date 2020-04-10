Power Church puts up box to lend aid to community

Helping your neighbor has been a constant theme during the outbreak of COVID-19.
With so many losing their jobs and in need of assistance, one area church has come up with a unique way for neighbor to help neighbor.
Power Church in Bay City has placed a Blessing Box in front of its church building where folks can not only get non-perishable food items and toiletries, they can also drop off similar items to help others.
Pastor Franc Paiz said that anyone in Bay City can take advantage of the items in the box and that anyone can donate back to it and there is no limit to what you can give or take from the box. He said after its first day of operation this week, it has not been empty, with a steady stream of people picking up and dropping off items.
“The box has been pretty full since we since we began,” he said. “People have been putting in as much as they have been taking.”
Paiz borrowed the Blessing Box idea from another church.
“A pastor friend of mine had a box in front of his church. I thought if there ever came a time, we could do something like that,” Paiz said. “If there were ever time that we need something like this, it’s right now.”
Executive pastor Eric Llanes built the box for the church.
“We plan to keep it even after the COVID-19 threat is over,” Paiz said.
The Blessing Box is located in front of the church at 3920 Doris St. in Bay City.
Paiz said the church also has clothing available for those in need. Anyone can go by the church anytime once a month for the clothing, but they prefer you call ahead before coming. You can call the church at 979-245-2185 for more information.
