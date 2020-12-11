Toys for Tots program has strong need this season 

As the area deals with a pandemic that has left many unemployed, the Toys for Tots program this year for Matagorda County will be strongly needed to allow county children to have a good Christmas this year.
“Last year we saw an increase from 841 children helped to 915 children,” said James Scardami, financial advisor of Edward D. Jones and organizer of the county’s Toys for Tots program. “This is our third year operating in Matagorda County and the need is big here. We grow every year.
“I am blessed to be able to bless others and rely on the kindness and support of our many partners and volunteers,” Scardami said. “I would be lost without the help of Teri Fuentes who keeps up with every single request for toys.”
The deadline to apply for toys online will be Tuesday Dec 15 and Scardami said the program is no longer accepting paper applications anymore.
“The online system of signing up for toys this year has really helped us become more organized and be able to get the information we need out to the folks who signed up,” Scardami said. “We receive a lot of support from the Bay City Lions Club and The Bay City Rotary Club. I would like to thank those clubs and many other individuals who partner with us each year.
“It is not too late to make a donation of toys or a check made payable to Marine Corp Toys for tots,” Scardami said. “Either can be dropped off at the Edward Jones office of James Scardami or the State Farm Office of Robert Knox.”
Pickup this year is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Dec 19 at the Bay City Tribune.
“My kids look forward to helping every year,” Scardami said. “My daughter Emily is our runner and when asked by her school how she can show kindness she immediately started writing about the work she does with Toys for Tots.”
Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity is the fund raising, funding and support organization for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation was created at the behest of the U. S. Marine Corps and provides support in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commander, Marine Forces Reserve, who directs the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation has supported Toys for Tots since 1991.
The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.
The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.
The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens.
The mission of Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. This assistance includes supporting the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program by raising funds to provide toys to supplement the collections of local Toys for Tots campaigns, to provide promotional and support material and defray the costs of conducting annual Toys for Tots campaigns. Other Foundation support includes providing administrative, advisory, financial, logistic and promotional support to local Toys for Tots Coordinators; managing funds raised and monies donated based on the use of Toys for Tots name or logo; providing other support the Marine Corps, as a federal agency, cannot provide; and conducting public education and information programs about Toys for Tots that call the general public to action in support of this patriotic community action program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.