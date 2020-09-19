County casts eye towards Tropical Storm Beta

Tropical Storm Beta, the 23rd named storm of 2020, has formed in the Bay of Campeche near Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Beta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane while moving over the gulf over the next few days.
It is too early to determine exactly where Beta will make landfall and the forecast is likely to change. Residents should expect several days of rainfall from Beta. It is important to stay informed and monitor the weather frequently.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), multiple watches and warnings will likely be issued over the next several days.
Residents should stay informed and check the weather throughout the weekend.
STAY INFORMED
- Monitor the weather through local media.
- Check driving conditions before getting on roadways at Houston TranStar: www.houstontranstar.org.
- View live rainfall rates on the Harris County Flood Warning System Website: www.harriscountyfws.org.
- Get updates from trusted sources such as the National Weather Service Houston-Galveston
REVIEW YOUR PLAN
- Review your family’s emergency plan, including what you will do if you stay or if you evacuate.
- Remember to take into account that social distancing is still needed for COVID-19.
- If you live in an evacuation zone (Zip Zone) and will need assistance evacuating for a storm that threatens our region, now is the time to call 2-1-1 or go online to register for assistance.
DRIVE SAFELY
- Give yourself extra braking distance, slow down and make sure your headlights are on during rainy weather.
- If you must travel never drive into high water and use extreme caution at underpasses and low-lying areas where water accumulates.
- Always remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown! DO NOT DRIVE through high water and DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES.
- Just two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.