Matagorda County adds 17 new COVID-19 positive cases Wednesday

On Wednesday July 1, the Matagorda County EOC has been informed that we have an additional seventeen (17) new cases of COVID-19 for the second time in a row. Seventeen yesterday and seventeen today.
The count was able to add 4 recovered cases. That makes the total number of recovered cases is 65.
The medical professionals also report 12 patients seeking treatment with COVID-19 in Matagorda Regional Medical Center.The Palacios Community Medical Center reports 49 negative and nine (9) pending Covid-19 cases.
Matagorda County currently has 232 positive cases, of which 65 are recovered. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 162. The positive cases continue to be located in the communities of Bay City, Palacios, and Van Vleck, Markham, Blessing, Pledger, Cedar Lane and Midfield.
DSHS reports that Texas had 75,000 new cases in 3 weeks from June 8 to June 29. It took Texas 3 months to reach its first 75K cases
Since June 1, current COVID19 hospitalizations have more than tripled from 1,756 to 6,533
According to ABC News 13 Houston, Texas has had three straight single-day records last week, Texas has hit another grim milestone in COVID-19 cases.
As of Tuesday, June 30, at 4:30 p.m., the state is reporting 6,975 new cases, bringing the total case count to 159,986. Of that total count, 72,744 are considered active cases.
So far, 2,119,036 people have been tested for coronavirus and the positivity rate is now at 14.03 percent. In total, 6,533 Texans are now hospitalized, which has increased from 5,900 on Monday.
In a swift move made by Gov. Greg Abbott last week, bars across the state were ordered to close their doors again after the governor issued a new mandate.
The order issued stated that bars and similar businesses that receive more than 51 percent of their gross revenue from alcoholic beverage sales were ordered closed. While customers won't be allowed to visit, those businesses can provide delivery and take-out services, which include beverage sales.
The details on all of the positive cases of COVID-19 are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
