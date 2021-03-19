Bay City Community Development Corporation Executive Director Jessica Russell said she is cautiously optimistic that the reopening of Texas businesses at 100 percent might just be what the county needs to turn around its sales tax revenue shortage.
Bay City’s new payment this period was $472,966 as compared to last year’s payment of $474,582 or a 0.34 percent decrease. For the year, Bay City has received $1,414,718 as compared to last year’s $1,563,870 or a 9.53 percent decrease.
“We at the CDC are excited albeit cautious for small business. We urge patrons to please adhere to the store requirements regardless of the Governor’s mandate. If a shop owner posts a sign encouraging the use of a mask, please do so,” Russell said.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $762.5 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 0.5 percent less than in March 2020. These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.
Russell said each shop owner in Matagorda County should operate their businesses with a policy that they are comfortable with during this pandemic.
“Each shop owner should operate their business in accordance with what they feel comfortable with. It’s completely reasonable to still require masks or urge their use. We must continue to work together to do our part to keep our cases low, reduce hospitalizations, and continue to shop local,” Russell said.
Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture President Mitch Thames also believes the final decision on how a business operates should be left to the owners of the businesses.
“I believe it is time to allow our businesses to decide for themselves what actions they should take to insure the health and safety of their customers and staff. We have a great community that has responded to many emergencies and can decide what actions to take and what actions to avoid,” Thames said.
“Many in the community told me they didn’t need the government to keep them safe. When given the most accurate information and the truth, our business leaders can work through the problem and keep everyone safe,” Thames said.
Palacios’ new payment this period was $59,591 as compared to last year’s payment of $59,116 or a 0.80 percent decrease. For the year, Bay City has received $193,379 as compared to last year’s $177,743 or an 8.79 percent decrease.
Russell said the county businesses suffered during the pandemic but they also worked hard to make it through it and now, with the opening back to 100 percent, are looking to fully rebound.
“Though we suffered some losses, our businesses continued to persevere during the pandemic. I want to personally thank the citizens of Bay City and Matagorda County for shopping local, eating local, and encouraging others to do so. A large portion of our shop and business owners were able to keep their doors open due to your support. I’d also like to point out how resilient our business owners and staff are – they adjusted to the needs of their patrons whether it be curb side, delivery, special hours, and accommodations. Businesses like Schulman Movie Bowl and Grille, arguably one of the hardest hit sectors of the business community, were able to keep their employees and open doors by adapting, changing their hours of operation, and offering specials all while adhering to safety precautions,” Russell said.
According to Texas Governor Gregg Abbott’s latest executive order, all businesses of any type may open to 100% capacity. Additionally, this order ends the statewide mask mandate in Texas. Businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion.
If COVID-19 hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas get above 15% of the hospital bed capacity in that region for seven straight days, a County Judge in that region may use COVID-19 mitigation strategies. However, county judges may not impose jail time for not following COVID-19 orders nor may any penalties be imposed for failing to wear a face mask. If restrictions are imposed at a county level, those restrictions may not include reducing capacity to less than 50% for any type of entity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.