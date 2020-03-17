Restaurant openings: Local eateries announce changes to hours of operation due to COVID-19

Following is the list of local restaurants that are changing hours or offering curbside pickup and delivery.
9er's Grill 1916 Ave F, Bay City 979-244-0909 Sun-Sat 7am-9pm Dining and To Go
A & A BBQ 3404 7th Street, Bay City 979-244-5186 Mon-Sat 10:30am-9pm, Sun 10:30am-4pm Dining and Call ahead orders
Bay City Seafood 3729 7th Street, Bay City 979-244-4100 Sun-Sat 11am-9pm Curbside Service only
Baytown Seafood 8765 TX 35, Van Vleck 979-323-0444 Mon-Thurs, Sat 11am-9pm, Fri 11am-10pm, Sun 11am-8pm Dining and To Go
Billy's Grill & Bar 6655 7th Street, Bay City 979-429-2612 Sun-Sat 11am-2pm, 5pm-8pm Curbside, Delivery, and To Go orders
Blessing Hotel 817 Fm 616, Blessing 361-588-6623 Sun-Sat 7am-2pm Dining and To Go
Blue Ocean Seafood 2921 Avenue F, Bay City 979-245-6559 Mon-Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 11am-3pm Dining and Drive Thru
Chicken Express 2104 7th Street, Bay City 979-323-9886 Sun-Sat 10:30am-10pm Dining and Drive Thru
China Chef 2705 Avenue F, Bay City 979-245-4931 Mon-Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 11am-2:30pm Dining, and To Go
Church's Chicken 2514 7th Street, Bay City 979-245-9411 Sun-Sat 10:30am-10pm Drive Thru only
Cortez Café 1821 13th Street, Bay City 979-244-4412 Sun-Sat 7am-1:30pm Dining and To Go
Dairy Queen 2912 7th Street, Bay City 979-245-7358 Sun-Thurs 10am-10pm, Fri-Sat 10am-11pm Dining and To Go
Diamond S 3608 Ave F, Bay City 979-245-4846 Sun-Sat 7am-10pm Dining, To Go, Drive Thru
Domino's Pizza 3001 Avenue F, Bay City 979-244-4775 Sun-Thurs 10am-midnight, Sat-Sun 10am-1am Curbside, Delivery (Pre-Payment only)
El Zarape Café 1917 13th Street, Bay City 979-245-2097 Mon-Sat 11am-1:30pm, 5pm-9pm Dining and To Go
Esperanza Mexican Restaurant 3301 Avenue F, Bay City 979-323-7744 6:30am-1:30pm Dining and To Go
Fat Grass 1717 7th Street, Bay City 979-244-7277 Mon-Sat 11am-8pm Curbside Service only
Grand Buffet 4020 7th Street, Bay City 979-476-3238 Sun-Sat 11am-10pm Dining and To Go
Hollie's Family Grill 2901 Nichols Ave, Bay City 979-244-2040 Mon-Fri 6am-2pm Dining and To Go
K-2 Steakhouse 1701 8th Street, Bay City 979-245-6936 Mon-Sun 11am-8pm To Go and Curbside Orders
Kate's Coffee, Tea and More 1606 6th Street, Bay City 979-318-3471 Mon-Sat 9am-6pm Curbside and Delivery
LaCasona Mexican 2416 Avenue F, Bay City 979-244-2449 Sun-Wed 11am-9pm, Thurs 11am-9:30pm, Sat-Sun 11am-10pm Dining and To Go
Lambo Wok 3201 7th Street, Bay City 979-245-3323 Mon-Fri 11am-8:30pm Drive Thru and To Go only
LaMichocana Meat Market 3100 7th Street, Bay City 979-245-2481 Sun-Sat 5am-9pm Dining and To Go
Las Fuentes 3300 7th Street, Bay City 979-323-1222 Sun-Sat 6am-2pm Dining and To Go
Lighthouse BBQ 18411 TX 60, Bay City 979-863-2328 Tues-Sat 6am-8pm, Sun 6am-4pm Dining and To Go
Little Caesar's Pizza 2516 7th Street, Bay City 979-244-9400 Sun-Sat 10:30am-10pm Carry out and Drive Thru
Main Street Coffee & Wine Bar 1822 7th Street, Bay City 979-245-4105 Mon 7am-5pm, Tues-Fri 7am-7pm, Sat 7am-6pm Dining and To Go
McDonalds 2101 7th Street, Bay City 979-244-4290 Mon-Wed 5am-11pm, Thur-Sat 24 hours closing at 11pm on Sunday Drive Thru only
Mi Tierra Taquiera 1511 12th Street, Bay City 979-244-4762 Mon-Fri 5am-2pm, Sat-Sun 6am-2pm Dining and To Go
On the Corner 24522 FM 457, Bay City 979-943-6001 Mon-Sun 7am-2pm Dining and To Go
Papa John's Pizza 1417 7th Street, Bay City 979-245-7272 Sun-Thurs 11am-11pm, Fri-Sat 11am-midnight Carry out and Delivery
Pizza Hut 4301 7th Street, Bay City 979-245-7601 Mon-Thurs 11am-11pm, Fri-Sat 11am-midnight Drive Thru and Delivery only
Simple Simons Pizza 309 Henderson Ave., Palacious 361-972-0998 Sun-Sat 11am -9pm Carry out only
Six One Six Restaurant 892 FM 616, Blessing 361-588-6288 Mon, Wed, Thur 6pm-8pm, Tues, Fri, Sat 10:30am-2pm Dining, To Go, Drive Thru
Smoking A's BBQ Blessing 361-404-1190 Tues-Fri 11am-7pm Dining and To Go
Snow Bunny Cones 1505 12th Street, Bay City 979-479-9990 Sun-Sat 11am-8pm Dining and To Go
Sonic 2601 Avenue F, Bay City 979-245-6151 Sun-Thurs 6am-11pm, Fri-Sat 6am-midnight Drive Thru only
Subway 3611 Avenue F, Bay City 979-244-4782 Sun-Sat 9am-9pm Dining, Drive Thru, and To Go
Tacos Las Maria's 2603 7th Street, Bay City 979-323-9161 Sun-Sat 5am-2pm Drive Thru only
Taqueria Fernandez 3720 7th Street, Bay City 979-244-1385 Sun-Sat 6am-9pm Dining, To Go, Drive Thru
Taqueria Reyes 3609 7th Street, Bay City 979-318-9266 Sun-Sat 4:30am-noon To Go orders only
The Crab Trap 1652 CR 201, Sargent 979-244-4141 Sun-Thurs 11am-8pm, Fri-Sat 7am-9:30pm Dining and To Go
The Point 608 1st Place, Palacious 361-972-2106 5am-10pm (5am-2pm Mexican, 10am-8pm Vietnamese) Dining and To Go
The Real Deal Grill 713-553-7337 Tues-Fri 11:30-2pm, evenings at local Hotels To Go and Curbside Orders
Trans Restaurant 1009 Henderson Ave, Palacious 361-972-1008 Mon-Fri 11am -9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-8pm Dining, To Go, Drive Thru
Venezia's Garden 1300 7th Street, Bay City 979-245-2760 Sun-Thurs 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm Dining and To Go
Victoria's Restaurant 367 Avenue E, Van Vleck 979-557-2067 Mon-Fri 11am-2pm, 5pm-8:30pm, Sat 5pm-8pm Dining and To Go
Waterfront Restaurant 190 CR 214, Matagorda 979-863-2520 Mon 11am-9pm, Thurs-Sun 11am-10pm Dining and To Go
WhataBurger 2020 Avenue F, Bay City 979-244-4949 Open 24 hours Drive Thru only
Yamato 4500 7th Street, Bay City 979-476-3143 Sun-Sat 11am-9:30pm Dining and To Go
If you are a restaurant that is closing, reducing hours, offering curbside pickup at your restaurant, please let the Bay City Tribune know. We will be publishing a weekly listing of changes for our readers. This will be free of charge. Please email info to classifieds@baycitytribune.com, call 979-245-5555 or PM on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.