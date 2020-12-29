County receives first doses of Moderna vaccine

The first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Matagorda County was administered at 3 p.m. Dec. 23 to Kimberly Lopez, RN, one of our front-line healthcare workers.
Dr. Gregory A. Pappas also was one of the first to receive the Moderna COVID vaccine on Dec. 23.
“No side effects whatsoever; barely had soreness at the injection site,” Pappas said on his Facebook page. “I am grateful to the more than 70,000 people that voluntarily participated in the clinical trials that showed the two mRNA vaccines to be safe and effective. Now I'm doing my part to protect myself and others around me. The more people that get vaccinated, the faster the spread of the virus will slow, and the sooner life gets closer to normal. Please get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you. It will be as easy as going to the local pharmacy.”
Aaron Fox, with MRMC, said healthcare workers and first responders are the first to receive the vaccination as it has arrived in the county.
“They have a greater chance of spreading the virus should they become ill. Vulnerable populations, such those in nursing homes will also be prioritized,” Fox said. “The COVID-19 virus is new, the vaccine is new, and the medical community is managing this pandemic for the first time. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the virus.
“There’s even more we don’t know about the vaccine, including how long it will be effective and who it will work best for,” Fox said. “So, the bad news is we’ll likely still need to be “on guard” for the next several years. The good news is the definition of “on guard” will change and become less restrictive as we learn more about the virus and how the vaccine works.”
