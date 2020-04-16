UPDATE: No new cases, county now has 18 recovered patients

Matagorda County Health District officials are reporting no new positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, April 16 and now lists 18 patients have recovered from their bout with COVID-19.
Currently there are four patients in the Matagorda Regional Medical Center being cared for and have tested positive for CIVID-19.
Today’s report from the Palacios Community Medical Center has not changed. They still report nine negative cases and no pending cases.
The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 51.
- 18 recovered cases
- 3 deceased
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
“Please keep those that are affected with this virus, their families in your prayers. We understand they are scared and going through uncertain times,” said Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames.
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald said, “We have made progress in the last few days concerning the positive cases of COVID-19, but I ask that you continue to follow the guidelines set forth from our President and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
“I understand there are discussions concerning going back to work, we will fully support the directives when they are issued,” McDonald said. “But for now, continue to keep you and your loved ones safe. I pray every day that we have seen the worst of this terrible virus”.
McDonald pointed out the county is still under a Mandatory Stay at Home Order to ensure that the maximum number of people self-isolate in their places of residence to the maximum extent feasible, while enabling essential services to continue, to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Tasks essential to your health and safety or to the health and safety of family or household members are allowed under this order, examples are foods and medicines,” McDonald said. “This order also allows workers to report to work and for you to take care of family members or pets in another household.”
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald, Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson, and Palacios Mayor Glen Smith are working closely with each other to ensure the health and safety of our citizens and visitors.
Should you need any additional information concerning the virus, please feel free to call 211 and you will be able to ask questions.
If you have questions for the Emergency Management Team, please email covid19@co.matagorda.tx.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.