UPDATE: County records three new positive cases of COVID-19

Matagorda County Health District officials are reporting three new positive COVID-19 cases.
They also report 14 pending cases.
All three are female, ages between 20 and 30, between 60 and 70, and between 75 and 85.
This morning’s report from the Palacios Community Medical Center has 10 negative cases with no pending case.
The total number of recovered cases are 18
There continues to be 4 patients being cared for in a hospital setting that have tested positive for COVID-19.
The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 54.
- 18 recovered cases
- 3 deceased
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
“Nothing has changed,” said Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames. “If you or anyone you know believes you have symptoms and you need a test, please contact your doctor, or a medical facility and request a test. Again there have been no change in the testing locations or the procedures for the COVID-19 test.
After the Governor’s address on Friday, Judge Nate McDonald met with County Commissioner Kent Pollard, and they decided to open access to the Matagorda County beaches as of Friday April 24 at 8 a.m. McDonald also announced, with consultation with the Port of Bay City Chairman Mike Griffith, the openings of the boat ramps, the fish cleaning station, and the restrooms at the Matagorda Harbor effective, again on Friday April 24 2020 at 8 a.m.
McDonald made it clear that County Officials expect all orders to be followed that have been issued by Governor Abbott:
• Order No. 1: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in no groups of more than 10 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.