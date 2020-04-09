UPDATE: Matagorda County reports 10 recovery cases, one new added positive case

Matagorda County Health District officials are reporting one new positive COVID-19 case and nine new recoveries this morning.

Today’s report from the Palacios Community Medical Center showed 7 negatives, 1 pending.

The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 45.

  • 10 recovered cases
  • 3 deceased

For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:

https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19

