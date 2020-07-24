County prepares for possible rain event from Hanna

Here are some projections from the National weather service, the storm is predicted to move further south.
"Our City and County crews are cleaning out ditches and getting ready for rain," said Mitch Thames, public information officer for Matagorda County. "If we get into some training rain patterns we need to be ready. We still have another storm in the Atlantic. Make sure your hurricane plans are up to date, we have a long hurricane season ahead of us."
