Local grocery stories change policies for customers, workers' safety

At a time more than ever when grocery retailers are need more than ever, two of the major retailers in the area have taken to try and keep customers and workers from being exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
HEB started providing employees with masks and gloves to use at work on Saturday. This includes stores, warehouses, manufacturing and transportation facilities.
A press release from the company said while the use of masks does not fully prevent the transmission of coronavirus, we are taking every precaution to ensure our partners feel comfortable while serving our customers.
“As an essential service provider at this time, masks and gloves are just another safeguard we’ve implemented across our company to protect the health and safety of our Partners, customers and communities,” said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer. “We are here for all Texans and we take our role to protect public safety seriously.”
The release went on to say that employees that wear masks must keep them clean and maintain high standards for hygiene and sanitation while at work. Employees who wear gloves must continue wash or sanitize their hands frequently and make sure gloves are changed regularly and discarded properly.
With the high demand, HEB said it will provide masks as long as they can maintain a supply. The company will continue to look for solutions for customers as well.
Walmart has also said, as supply permits, will supply masks and gloves to associates who want to wear them.
“They will be high-quality masks, but not N-95 respirators – which should be reserved for at-risk healthcare workers,” a press release from Walmart said. “We encourage anyone who would like to wear a mask or gloves at work to ask their supervisor for them, while keeping in mind that it is still possible to spread germs while wearing them.”
Both retailers have taken steps to allow customers to be able to adhere to social distancing rules.
At HEB, floor decals are placed at check stands and store entrances in order to maintain proper distancing rules, shields have been placed between customers and checkers and one main entry has been established for stores. Crowd control guidelines have been put in place as well to allow customers to shop quickly and practice proper social distancing. Carts are continually sanitized and hand sanitizer has been placed at entrances and at check stands.
At Walmart, associates are continuing to keep high-traffic high touch areas like checkouts and shopping carts sanitized daily. Sneeze guards are being installed at pharmacy windows and checkout stands. Walmart has also installed floor decals to ensure social distancing rules and also designated entry and exit points to the stores.
Walmart has also limited the number of people that can be in the store at one time. Stores will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet of store space at a given time or 20 percent of the store’s capacity.
“To manage this restriction, the associates at a store will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the Grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning,” a Walmart statement said. “Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.”
One-way movement through the aisles was also instituted to keep customers from coming in close contact with each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.