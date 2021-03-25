MRMC to host pubic COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Matagorda Regional Medical Center will host a public COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting Monday, March 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, March 30 from noon to 4 p.m.
According to Aaron Fox, chief business development officer and public information officer for the Matagorda County Hospital District, more than 1,100 Pfizer doses will be administered over the two-day event.
The vaccines will be given free of charge to Texans age 16 or older, though persons age 80 and up will be prioritized when possible.
“Save yourself (and others) time by bringing pre-filled out registration paperwork with you,” Fox said of the paperwork available at the MRMC website. “If you have trouble accessing the paperwork, don’t worry, we’ll give it to you at the Fairgrounds on vaccination day.”
This second vaccination hub comes right after the ‘Save Our Seniors’ Vaccination event held last week Matagorda County and saw 1,620 county residents vaccinated.
“We started slow but we were able to get 1,620 that were vaccinated in Matagorda County last week. We did have a very robust vaccination clinic last week and we are moving in the right direction,” said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 vaccines help bodies develop immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19 without having to get the illness. Different types of vaccines work in different ways to offer protection. But with all types of vaccines, the body is left with a supply of “memory” T-lymphocytes as well as B-lymphocytes that will remember how to fight that virus in the future.
It typically takes a few weeks after vaccination for the body to produce T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes. Therefore, it is possible that a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and then get sick because the vaccine did not have enough time to provide protection.
Sometimes after vaccination, the process of building immunity can cause symptoms, such as fever. These symptoms are normal and are signs that the body is building immunity.
To be fully vaccinated, you will need two shots of some COVID-19 vaccines.
• If you get a COVID-19 vaccine that requires two shots, you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second shot. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require two shots.
• If you get a COVID-19 vaccine that requires one shot, you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your shot. Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine only requires one shot.
If it has been less than two weeks since first shot, or if you still need to get your second shot, you are not fully protected. Keep taking all prevention steps until fully vaccinated (two weeks after final shot).
Getting vaccinated is one of many steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Protection from COVID-19 is critically important because for some people, COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death.
Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available. Vaccines work with the immune system so a body will be ready to fight the virus if exposed. After being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, residents will be able to start doing some things that had stopped doing because of the pandemic.
But medical experts are still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, residents should keep taking precautions in public places or when you are with unvaccinated people from more than one household.
Fox said there are still plans for more large-scale vaccine events in the future.
“We expect there to be more large-scale vaccine events in the future, hosted by local health organizations as well as the EOC. We are also preparing for a measured transition to pharmacies and local physician offices in the next 4 to 6 months as demand for large vaccination events subsides. Basically, we expect a repeat of how COVID testing played out, which was mass events when demand was high, then a transition to physician offices and pharmacies as supply started to meet demand,” Fox said.
