UPDATE 10 a.m. Saturday: Matagorda County stands at 11 positive COVID-19 cases

Members of the Matagorda County Emergency Management team continue to work with every testing site to keep the public informed concerning the number of positive and negative cases.
The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 11.
“This isn’t a scorecard but a look into the window to see how Matagorda County is doing, as we protect the health and safety of our citizens and the thousands of visitors we have every day working in essential areas of our county,” said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County Public Information Officer.
Private Physicianswe have 2 Positive Cases, 182 Negative Cases, 40 pending
MEHOPwe have 0 Positive Cases, 4 negative cases, and 10 pending cases.
MRMCwe have 9 positive cases, 33 negative cases, 69 pending cases
PCMCwe have 0 positive cases, 2 negative cases, and 0 pending
Again these numbers are provided to the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center from the different medical stations.
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
