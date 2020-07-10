TEA releases guidelines for public schools

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced Tuesday comprehensive guidelines for students to return to school in the fall.
The nine-pages of guidelines is designed to prioritize student and teacher health and safety while ensuring that students receive quality instruction, whether they choose to learn in a safe on-campus environment or remotely.
Area districts are ready to comply with the guidelines handed down by the state.
“We will follow the requirements of the TEA and to the best of our ability provide a safe environment for our staff and students,” Tidehaven ISD Superintendent Andrew Seigrist said.
Van Vleck ISD Superintendent John O’Brien said he wasn’t surprised that the guidelines were released right now.
“There are forces out there pushing harder to get us back to school,” O’Brien said. “I do get it, but I won’t say that I’m not concerned a little bit. But I do understand their philosophy that we need our kids in school so their parents know they’re in a safe place and they can go to work.”
Van Vleck ISD already had the wheels in motion to go back to face to face classes, O’Brien said, before the guidelines were released. He estimates that the majority of Van Vleck students will want face-to-face classes with only 10 to 20 percent taking classes virtually.
The TEA guidelines say school systems must post for parents and the general public one week prior to the start of instruction a summary of plans to mitigate COVID-19’s spread in their schools based on the guidelines provided. They can do so on a school website where it can easily be found.
The guidelines address on-campus and virtual instruction, administrative activities by teachers, staff or students that occur on school campuses or virtually, non-UIL extracurricular sports and activities, any other activities that teachers, staff or students must complete that can’t be accomplished virtually and visits by parents and the general public.
Part of the guidelines is the wearing of masks, per the order Texas Governor Greg Abbott made on July 2. Schools are required to comply with the governor’s executive order.
Students and staff can take the masks off while eating or exercising or engaging in a physical activity outdoors while maintaining a safe distance from one another. Students and staff who have a medical condition that precludes them from wearing one are also exempt from the order.
Seigrist said that personal protection equipment will be sent by the Texas Education Agency to districts as well as hand sanitizer.
“Students who wish to bring their own masks may certainly do so,” Seigrist said.
The governor’s mask order doesn’t include children under 10.
“If I had a 9 year old or an 8 year old, I’d still be making them wear a mask,” O’Brien said.
Having masks may come in handy when transporting students on buses, O’Brien said, because there are no distancing requirements on them. The TEA recommends having the windows down on the bus to allow for air flow and using hand sanitizer before they board the bus and that buses be thoroughly cleaned after each trip.
It was also recommended that parents take children to school when possible instead of having them ride the bus.
According to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) guidelines, masks include non-medical grade disposable face masks, cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth), or full-face shields to protect eyes, nose, and mouth. Face shields may be superior to cloth face coverings in many circumstances, given improved ability to see mouth movements and improved air circulation.
In addition to the governor’s executive order, school systems may require the use of masks or face shields for adults or students for whom it is developmentally appropriate.
The TEA guidelines also said that it may be impractical for students to wear masks or face shields while participating in some non-UIL athletic or other extracurricular activities. When it is impractical for students to wear masks or face shields during those activities, schools must require students, teachers, staff, and visitors to wear masks or face shields when entering and exiting facilities and practice areas and when not actively engaging in those activities.
Schools may, for example, allow students who are actively exercising to remove masks or face shields, as long as they maintain at least six feet of distance from other students, teachers, and staff who are not wearing masks or face shields. However, schools must require students, teachers, and staff to wear masks or face shields as they arrange themselves in positions that will allow them to maintain safe distancing.
Part of the TEA’s guidelines also suggested putting up shields between sinks in bathrooms or in lunchrooms between students as an extra barrier.
Seigrist said Tidehaven ISD is looking into barriers in their bathroom and cafeteria areas. O’Brien said Van Vleck ISD is taking that barrier idea one step further.
“Every child and teacher will have a sneeze guard,” O’Brien said. “They will have clear, acrylic portable shield on the front of their desks. They can carry it all over the building and can move it to different desks.”
As far as sanitation is concerned, the TEA says that schools should attempt to have hand sanitizer or hand-washing stations with soap and water at every entrance and in every classroom and student, teachers and staff be encouraged to wash hand frequently. Schools are encouraged to have students engage in supervised handwashing for at least 20 seconds at least two times a day in addition to washing hands after using the restroom or before eating.
Campuses should also institute more frequent cleaning practices by janitorial staff and provide students the opportunity to clean their own spaces.
“We will also be implementing a rigorous sanitization program for all campuses including hand sanitizer and sanitizer wipes for staff and students as well as custodial programs for cleaning our schools daily,” Seigrist said.
Schools should arrange for additional cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces that are touched in common throughout the day. This would include objects such as door handles, common tables/desks, shared supplies such as art supplies, and high touch devices such as shared laptops or tablets.
Student, especially at the secondary level, O’Brien said, will have to help with keeping desks sanitary for the next student that uses it.
Whenever possible, the TEA guidelines suggest opening windows to allow fresh air flow into the building.
Spacing between students 6-feet apart in classrooms was not mandatory but should be done where it is feasible. Seigrist said that Tidehaven will attempt to maximize spacing between students in classrooms and other common areas, like bathrooms.
With Van Vleck ISD opening two new campuses in the fall, O’Brien said distancing in classrooms should be easier to do since they try to keep their ratios down to 15-to-1 per class.
As far as attendance is concerned, students must attend 90 percent of the days a course is offered in order to receive credit, but given the current public health situation, student attendance may be earned through virtual instruction as well as in-person.
Students can start the school year with virtual instruction, but if they want to switch to on-campus instruction, they must do so at the end of a six-week grading period.
O’Brien said Van Vleck ISD is prepared to handle virtual instruction for any occasion a student wants or needs it. He said his district will be doing synchronous learning where the teachers and other students will be in the classroom while those students who choose or have to stay home can join in the class as it is happening via a live stream and follow a class schedule as if they were in school.
“Looking at our last survey, and this is before the latest outbreak, we had parents that were very appreciative of the option of being at home,” O’Brien said. “We’ll give our parents that option. They can either be in class or at home.”
There will be some flexibility for students who are in Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes at the high school level where they could come to school to participate in a welding class and then go home, O’Brien said.
The key to keeping face-to-face classes going during the course of a year may come down to keeping group sizes small. O’Brien said Van Vleck ISD has been able to practice this during the summer with athletic conditioning.
“By keeping the kids in small groups, we’re able to continually function even though we might have a group of kids that has to go home for 14 days because they were exposed,” O’Brien said.
Teachers and staff must self-screen for COVID-19 before coming to school, including taking their own temperature each day. If they have COVID symptoms or have tested positive, they must report it to their school district. Parents must ensure not to send a child to campus if they have symptoms or a lab-confirmed positive test.
O’Brien said each of its campuses has QR code at every door that when you put your phone up to it automatically goes into their shelf-scanning form and asks questions pertaining to whether you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or if you have had it.
“If you answer those questions wrong, it will actually stop you from getting into the building but then it will alert our personnel on campus that ‘hey we have somebody who wants to come into the building and their not supposed to’ and we don’t let them in.”
The QR codes have been used for athletics, O’Brien said. It allows coaches to know who is in what group and also helps with tracing. He said if there is a student in certain group that is infected, they can be sent home to quarantine for 14 days.
Every adult that goes on a Van Vleck ISD campus will have to do a self-evaluation and takes 30 seconds. All adults will have to have temperature evaluated via wall-mounted thermometers.
In the case of an individual who was diagnosed with COVID-19, the individual may return to school when all three of the following criteria are met:
• at least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery (resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications);
• the individual has improvement in symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and
• at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
O’Brien said there will probably be some bumps and bruises along the way as students come back to campus.
“I think it’s important we get back to school,” O’Brien said, “we just need to do it in a smart and as safe as possible as we can. And if there is anybody that can solve that problem, it’s educators. Educators are very good at adapting.”
