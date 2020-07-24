Hanna expected to be Category One hurricane by landfall

The Hurricane Warning has been extended southward to Port Mansfield
Texas.

The Tropical Storm Warning has been extended northward to High
Island Texas.

The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Warning north
of Barra el Mezquital to the Mouth of Rio Grande.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* Baffin Bay to Sargent Texas

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay Texas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Barra el Mezquital Mexico to Port Mansfield Texas
* Mesquite Bay to High Island Texas

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening
inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,
during the next 24 hours in the indicated locations. For a
depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather
Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at
hurricanes.gov.  This is a life-threatening situation.  Persons
located within these areas should take all necessary actions to
protect life and property from rising water and the potential for
other dangerous conditions.  Promptly follow evacuation and other
instructions from local officials.

