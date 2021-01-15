Hospital sets up COVID-19 vaccine registration site 

Aaron Fox and the Matagorda County Hospital District have posted a video on their website to inform county residents of the scheduled rollout for COVID-19 vaccines in the region.
Fox, chief business development officer and public information officer for the Matagorda County Hospital District, also answer several questions concerning the vaccine that have been raised during this early process.
“I’m going to do my best to answer a few questions we’ve received about access to COVID-19 vaccines in Matagorda County,” Fox said. “This is a new process, so there are far more questions than answers. And that’s true for everyone, including us.”
Fox said the new vaccine wait list form is now up and running on the MCHD website at https://www.matagordaregional.org/waitlist.
“The wait list form is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a wait list,” Fox said. “It’s not a vaccine signup form, it’s not a medical request, and it’s not a HIPAA-compliant form that gets fed into your medical record. Typically, when you sign up for a wait list or a contact form of any kind, you’re assured that your information will not be shared with anyone. This Wait List does not work like that. When you sign up for the wait list, we will share your information with other approved vaccine providers in Matagorda County, and if appropriate, vaccine providers in surrounding counties.
“It’s important to remember that the vaccine is free of charge,” Fox said. “Under no circumstances will anyone from MRMC request your credit card number, bank information, or social security number over the phone or through email. If you receive a call or email requesting that type of information, hit delete or hang up, because that call or email is not from us.
“And finally, before we get to the most common questions, I want to make sure that everyone knows that signing up for the wait list more than once is unnecessary and may increase the time you’ll wait to receive your vaccine,” Fox said. “That’s because each time you send in a duplicate request, the system assumes that your demographic information has changed, and it will delete your old entry and add your new entry at the bottom of the list. Please only sign up once – even if you haven’t heard from us for several weeks.”
The new form on the website replaced the old form that was listed on the site a couple of weeks ago.
Fox said the old form on our website existed for the sole purpose of scheduling people to receive the “left over” doses from our original lot that was earmarked for healthcare workers.
“Those extra doses are now gone, the old form has been removed, and the information stored has been discarded,” Fox said. “If you completed that old form and did not receive a vaccine, you need to sign up again using the new wait list. We can’t just copy your old information to the new wait list because we have to gain your consent to share your information with other vaccine providers.”
Fox stressed that residents do not need to sign up the vaccine more than once but added there are questions concerning residents signing up multiple people under one contact information.
“We understand that some may not have access to the internet or may not have an email address or even a phone number. For those people, reaching out to a friend, family member, or caregiver for assistance is likely their best option,” Fox said. “Because of this, we have set up the system to accept entries with duplicate email addresses and phone numbers if the name and birth year associated with those entries are unique. If you need to sign up multiple family members using your own email address or phone number, you’re good to go as long as each entry has a different first and last name and year of birth.”
Questions have been raised that if MRMC shares resident’s information from the wait list with another vaccine provider, will that mean they are taken off the MRMC master wait list.
“Your entry will always remain on the MRMC master list, and we will continue working that list. If you get two calls from two different vaccine providers, go with whoever calls you first,” Fox said.
Fox said residents should sign up other vaccine provider lists as well.
“Other vaccine providers in Matagorda County or in our region may produce their own version of a wait list. If they do, sign up for all of them and take the first vaccine dose you’re offered,” Fox said.
The biggest question that remains unknown at this time is when Matagorda County will have enough vaccine doses for everyone that wants one in the county.
“If you’ll remember nearly a year ago when COVID-19 testing first started in Matagorda County, we were very short on test kits, which caused a lot of anxiety for our residents,” Fox said. “But today, you can get tested almost anywhere, and rapid testing readily available. We expect the vaccine to be similar.
“Right now, the vaccine is in high demand with limited availability, which is causing a lot of anxiety,” Fox said. “But by the end of the year, we expect the supply to be more in line with demand. That’s not a reason to put off being vaccinated at your first opportunity, but it is a reason to remain optimistic and calm while we wait for more doses to arrive.”
Fox said the COVID-19 vaccine is far different than the flu vaccine.
“Each vaccine vial has to be thawed at room temperature for 1 hour before use, which then reduces its shelf life to 12 hours since it can’t be refrozen. On top of that, each vial contains 10 doses, all of which must be dispensed within hours of being punctured,” Fox said. “The complexities of setting up and staffing a pop-up vaccine clinic, scheduling, finding last-minute backups when patients don’t show up, and then registering patients, thawing the vaccine, dispensing it within a short timeframe to patient groups that must be divisible by 10 so that there’s no waste, and then monitoring those patients for at least 15 minutes after their shot while social distancing measures are in place gives us a process that is far more complex when compared to administering the flu vaccine.”
Fox said residents are being prioritized into groups by which the order is set for those who are vaccinated.
“Patients are prioritized in two ways. The first way prioritizes patients based on state-mandated requirements. We call these “earmarked” doses since they are reserved for very specific patient populations,” Fox said. “We expect these earmarked doses to continue to be our primary option until about mid-February. When that changes and we receive vaccine doses that are not earmarked, we will go down the wait list on a first come, first served basis. If we contact someone from the wait list and cannot generate an appointment on that initial call, we will leave them on the list and immediately continue on to the next patient. Once we make our way to the end of the wait list, we will start again from the top and work our way back through to contact those who were not scheduled on the first time around.”
