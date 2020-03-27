Through pandemic, MRMC remains shining beacon of care

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis that has swept across our nation, Matagorda County’s primary healthcare system, Matagorda Regional Medical Center has strived to continue providing quality medical care.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 is considered a pandemic, meaning a global outbreak of disease.
On March 13, 2020, the President of the United States declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency.
Recently, Aaron Fox, MRMC Chief Business Development Officer for Matagorda Regional Medical Center provided a comprehensive overview of how MRMC has been able to maintain the highest standard of care, as well as the strategies used to continue functioning at this level.
Taking a proactive course of action, MRMC administrators preemptively formed a pandemic preparedness committee to stay informed on the rapidly escalating situation.
“Every morning at 10:30 a.m. our CEO leads a huddle attended by the entire senior leadership team, our hospitalists, nursing administration, infection control and key department directors,” said Fox. “The outcomes of those meetings are then communicated to those who need to carry out specific directives, while our CEO updates the County Judge and Mayors Nelson and Smith. During that time, I update the County PIO and our Emergency Management teams and prepare for the day’s public information releases when necessary.”
Hospitals play a critical role in providing essential medical care to the community during a crisis such as the current pandemic.
MRMC maintains the protection of healthcare workers, as well as preventing the hospital from being a disease amplifier and protecting non-COVID-19 patients from infection.
Fox shared just how they stay in compliance.
“Our infection control and safety teams are working hard to ensure the availability and proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) for all of our healthcare workers, consolidating access to the hospital so that all who enter are appropriately screened, limiting or closing nonessential services and sending workers home to self-isolate and monitor their health in the event that they’ve had possible exposure to the virus at work, through their family members, or in the community,” said Fox. “Like all members of our senior team, I conduct rounds on every department in the hospital two or three times per week.”
“Our CEO conducts rounds on every department up to twice per day,” Fox said. “We all take the same steps to remain in compliance, which include monitoring our temperature as soon as we walk in the building and washing our hands or using hand sanitizer before entering and upon exiting each department. We keep our distance, practice hand hygiene, and conserve PPE for our healthcare workers and patients who need it.”
Currently, MRMC policy for individuals seeking testing for COVID-19 follows nationwide guidelines.
“Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath, should consider being tested,” said Fox. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expressly stated that not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 because there is no treatment specifically approved for the virus, noting most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home.”
“It is equally important to note that, in the same guidance document, the CDC makes it very clear that the determination to be tested should be made under the expert advice of a medical provider,” Fox said. “People do not have immunity to it, a vaccine may be many months away and some otherwise healthy people seem to be getting sicker from this infection than we would expect,” said Fox.
Although rumors continue to exist, making factual information difficult to discern, one thing is certain. Local hospital administrators are not receiving special treatment nor are they getting tested without symptoms.
“No, I have not been tested,” said Fox. “We check our temperatures every morning when we walk into work and we document it in our Quality and Patient Safety Director’s logbook. We all call her “T-Rex” because she’ll hunt you down and eat you if she can’t verify your entry.
“As far as protocol, there is no “official” protocol for those seeking testing in our community, and that’s by design,” Fox said. “At this time, it would be irresponsible for MRMC or any local health organization to propose city or county-wide guidance that all citizens would be expected to follow.
“Every person has a unique health history, every person has a unique social situation and every person has a unique level of exposure that should be discussed thoroughly and directly with their medical provider if they begin to have symptoms or feel they may have been exposed to the virus,” Fox said. “Fortunately, we see medical providers in all corners of Matagorda County expanding access through phone screens, virtual office visits and call-ahead, in-person assessments for those who are not experiencing a medical emergency. We have every indication that those encounters are leading to COVID-19 testing for all who need it and who agree to undergo testing.”
With Bay City currently under a “voluntary” shelter-in-place order handed down by Mayor Robert Nelson, many citizens are opting to comply.
There are, however, many “essential” workers continuing to function, providing the vital necessities to keep the country operating.
As a community, however, many continue to wonder when it will all be over in order to get back to business as usual.
“I don’t think anyone can really predict a timeline,” says Fox. “That’s why it’s so important for all of us to follow the direction offered by our health professionals and our city and county officials regarding social distancing, self-isolation when appropriate, hand hygiene, and curfews.
“We may not know when this pandemic will end, but we do know it will end much sooner if we protect ourselves, our loved ones, and those who are at high risk such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions,” Fox said.
With the obvious strain of a pandemic upon the hospital and its staff, the initial excessive work and additional hours proved to be a logistical challenge.
Supporting a healthy balance for staff continues to be a priority for MRMC.
“On the administrative side, back-to-back 18-hour days were common during those first two weeks, but we’re slowly getting back to normal with the exception of late-night lab result notifications and conference calls with state epidemiologists,” said Fox. “Our medical folks and the environmental, dietary, and ancillary teams that support them are already experts at delivering excellent results while working long hours – but they too have answered the call to go above and beyond.
“We’re finding balance during these times by supporting each other and working together to ensure that the things we used to take for granted like childcare arrangements, lunch, and H-E-B runs are taken care of,” Fox said. “While we’re still holding each other accountable professionally, we’re all keenly aware that our brothers and sisters at MRMC, like all members of our community, deserve our kindness and understanding during this professionally and personally difficult time.”
Amidst the pending future, Fox maintains MRMC will continue to move forward utilizing available resources and a practical approach.
“Yes, that’s always our obligation and as we navigate a global pandemic that’s found its way right here to our own community, it’s even more critical that sound minds, ethical decision-making, and an organized approach in the face of uncertainty remains the daily minimum standard,” Fox said. “That’s our promise to our community, and every day I see evidence that our medical and administrative teams are doing everything in their power to keep that promise with the resources we have available.”
