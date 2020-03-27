UPDATE 10 a.m.: County now has 10 positive COVID-19 cases

Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center was informed on Friday, March 27, 2020, Matagorda County Officials confirmed one additional positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County involving:
• A female between the ages of 50 to 55 who is isolated at home. No travel was reported.
This brings the total of positive COVID-19 cases in Matagorda County to ten.
