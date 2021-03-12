Local school boards to determine on how many fans in the stands

Whether there will be more fans in the stands at area high school sporting events this spring will be up to the will of individual school boards.
The University Interscholastic League (UIL), consistent with guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA), will allow schools to determine spectator capacity and seating arrangements for UIL events.
The UIL had placed a 50 percent seating capacity limit in October on sporting events, but since Texas Governor Greg Abbott allowed businesses to open to 100 percent capacity on March 10, the UIL is leaving sporting event capacities up to individual districts.
Van Vleck ISD Superintendent John O’Brien said his district was going to keep its protocols the same for now.
“It will be up to our board whenever we meet again on the 22nd to decide are we going to change that or are we going to adjust it for things like that,” O’Brien said.
Outdoor sports like baseball and softball haven’t been a problem because they allow fans to spread out and be in fresh air, O’Brien said. The only problems came with fall indoor sports like basketball and volleyball. Van Vleck basketball teams had to pause play and practice this fall because close contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive.
He said track meets have been limited to 50 to 75 percent capacity. Baseball and softball tournaments this spring had games spaced out so that there weren’t big gangs of people congregating all at once.
“For the spring sports, there aren’t a whole lot of adjustments that need to be made,” O’Brien said.
As for wearing a mask outdoors, O’Brien said they aren’t required unless there is a situation where social distancing of 6 feet can’t be maintained.
Bay City ISD Athletic Director Warren Trahan would like to see more fans in the stands for sports. He said after the district hosted a track meet, baseball and softball tournaments, soccer matches and the regional girls’ powerlifting meet, he said it would have been nice to have stands packed with more spectators.
Bay City ISD had limited capacity to two spectators per participant to allow for social distancing at those events.
Tidehaven ISD Athletic Director David Lucio said believes his district will move toward allowing for 100 percent capacity at games once the district board of trustees looks at the matter.
“We will have to have a board meeting for us to determine which direction we will go. If I was a betting man, I would bet that we will go back to 100 percent,” Lucio said.
On March 8, the UIL modified some rules for some spring sports. It allowed for tennis, golf and track and field district meets to have both varsity and junior varsity divisions onsite with no restriction on the number of schools participating.
Class 3A schools like Van Vleck, Tidehaven and Palacios may conduct invitational track meets with both varsity and junior varsity divisions present as long as the total number of participants doesn’t exceed 325.
So far this spring, those sports have had varsity and junior varsity events on different days.
