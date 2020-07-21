MRMC holds steady at 40-60 percent bed capacity

The Matagorda Regional Medical Center remains at 40-60 percent capacity with COVID-19 patients during the past week.
J. Warren Robicheaux, CEO, Matagorda County Hospital District, said out of the 58 beds available at the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, 30 are medical/surgical beds and six are ICU beds.
“Out of those 36 combined beds, we are required to reserve 15% for COVID-19 patients,” Robicheaux said. “In the past 7 days, our hospital has remained in the 40% to 60% range of bed use for COVID-19 patients alone, and overall, our hospital has remained at or near capacity on a daily basis. This means that patients needing ICU beds and other services have been held in the Emergency Room due to a lack of capacity, some for days at a time.”
Aaron Fox, chief business development officer and public information officer, said Monday that staffing remains the biggest challenge for MRMC.
“We can’t thank our nurses, doctors, and allied health professionals enough for hanging in there and putting forth their best efforts for our community,” Fox said.
Fox also acknowledged that the change of reporting figures to the public has caused some questions in the community but by changing over to the Department of Health and Safety the reporting of cases in the community should be more accurate.
“We encourage all who are using this data for personal, family, and work planning purposes to prioritize the trend of total active cases over the number of total cases reported in Matagorda County. The total active case trend factors in total, new, and recovered cases for the trended period, which provides a much more actionable view of the direction of our county’s health status than total case count alone, ” said Fox.
Fox said even with the change in reporting cases to the public, nothing has changed at all with the way patients are dealt with at MRMC.
“No change at all. We continue to remain at or near capacity every day, and like most hospitals in our region, we continue to struggle with staffing,” Fox said. “Our medical teams are stepping up to the plate, but we recognize that no human being can keep up this pace forever.
“The change in numbers represent historical changes and do not impact current or future operations in any way,” Fox said. “Our biggest win from both a public health and hospital operations perspective is to flatten the curve and reduce the number of people who all need to seek care for COVID-19 all at the same time.”
Fox said the challenges against MRMC now are far different than when the pandemic began back in March.
“Today’s challenges are certainly more consequential than they were before because more people are needing hospital services today than at any time since the start of this pandemic,” Fox said. “If anything is easier, it’s the informed decisions we can make now that we know more about the virus. Now that we have several months of data and our care teams are more proficient at handling COVID-19 patients, we can more accurately predict the COVID-related health needs of our community.
“The problem is that those predictions are not very comforting and indicate that we may be moving from plan B to plan C if we can’t slow the spread of this virus. Plan C is calling in outside help at the regional, state or federal level,” Fox said. “If we can hold as we are right now, we won’t get to plan C. But when we’re constantly at or over capacity, it doesn’t take very many admissions for acute respiratory distress or other illnesses exacerbated by COVID-19 to create a serious issue.”
