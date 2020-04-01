UPDATE 7 p.m.: County now up to 32 positive COVID-19 cases

Matagorda County now has 32 positive COVID-19 cases.
The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center has been notified that they have an additional three positive cases to report along with the two that were included in this morning’s report. This brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 32.
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
Again, these numbers are provided to the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center from the different medical stations.
If you have questions for the Emergency Management Team, please email covid19@co.matagorda.tx.us
