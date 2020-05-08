City officials seek end to ‘senseless killings’

A rash of “gun violence and senseless homicides” are on the rise in Bay City as city officials gathered Thursday, May 7 to make a plea to the community for this type of behavior to stop.
“Instances of gun violence and senseless homicides have increased in the city of Bay City in the last 10 weeks,” said Bay City Police Chief Robert Lister.
On Feb. 28, Brock Kennedy Battle, 44, was shot and killed at his residence in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane.
On May 3, Desmond Dwayne Murphy, 20, was gunned down at the Bay Breeze Apartments at 800 Avenue F
And on May 7, Tydarean Austin a.k.a. Kobe Austin, 28, was shot and killed in the parking lot at 1408 Weston.
“These shootings are not believed to be random in nature but believed to be targeted killings,” Lister said. “We do have possible suspects in these cases or officers to include several outside agencies have been working nonstop to try to solve these crimes
“We cannot do this alone,” Lister said. “We are here today asking for the cooperation of our community we know that people in the victims’ circle know what happened or what led to these shootings. These shootings could be retaliation for earlier incidents and could lead to further violence. If we don’t get help from our community this violence will likely continue.”
Lister said the department does not believe the same suspect is wanted in all three cases and said the cases were not all drug related in nature.
Lister left a stern warning to those involved with these shootings.
“To the persons involved with the senseless killings, we will find you and arrest you,” Lister said. “The lives of innocent people are at stake the senseless killings must stop.”
Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson offered a passionate plea for the residents of Bay City to unify at this time and band together to stop the violence that is running through this community.
“I am here to implore the residents of this community to help us with this situation,” Nelson said. “This is your community. This is your home. The violence needs to stop. Each and every one of us wants a safe place to live. No parent should have to bury their child. I implore you to help us put a stop to this. Bring those to justice that need to be brought to justice and let’s bring closure to those families that have been hurt and let’s improve our city.”
The Bay City Police Department is offering a $2,500 reward for information at least to the arrest and indictment of those responsible. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bay City Police Department at 979-245-8500.
“If we don’t put a stop to it, it is more likely to continue,” Lister said. “I know people are scared about retaliation but if we don’t have the witnesses come forward with information, it will hard for us to do our job. With their help, we can put an end to this.”
Lister said that very little information has come forward prior to Thursday’s plea for information.
