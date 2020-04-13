County to press charges against beach violators

Matagorda County officials are still having to deal with issues with people violating the closed beach order in the county.
During Monday’s meeting of Commissioner’s Court, Kent Pollard expressed his displeasure with the moving of barricades again this weekend in order to gain beach access for vehicles.
“We are still dealing with a few people that don’t want to heed our message about the beach closures,” Pollard said. “We had some people remove the barricades to get their vehicles onto the beach. We put the barricades up to keep them off the beach and we will soon catch someone doing this and our intention is to press charges on them.”
On March 23, Matagorda County Commissioners voted to close the entrances of all Matagorda and Sargent beaches and encourage all county restaurants to follow the Center for Disease Control recommendations to combat the community spreading of COVID-19.
Pollard said during the first weekend of the beach closure, some continued to violate the closure of Matagorda County beaches and attempted to congregate at the beaches.
“I just don’t understand why a few won’t heed what we are telling them,” Pollard said. “A certain few are not following the rules and all we are trying to do is protect them and their families. Why they are resisting, I don’t know why?
“I know it’s been a tough economic turn for businesses in the county but we could get a little bit of cooperation we can make through this tough time,” Pollard said. “We have the beaches closed off but some people just won’t pay attention to all the signs.”
Matagorda County Precinct 6 Constable Bill Orton requested and received some clarification from Pollard and the Commissioners Court regarding the order closing beaches, parks, pier, mooring sight and boat ramp in Sargent.
All Matagorda County beaches are closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The education pier, both parks and mooring sight are also closed to the public. The boat ramp however next to the west mooring sight is open because it's state property.
This court order was approved in Commissioner's Court on March 19.
“I hope this clears up any confusion there may be on what is open and what is not,” Orton said. “There is a Mandatory Shelter in Place Order in effect. In this order, it requires that nobody should be traveling except for essential business. You can find information regarding essential business on the Matagorda County website. (www.co.matagorda.tx.us) Thank you everyone for doing your best to cooperate as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.