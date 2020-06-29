Matagorda County adds 23 new positive COVID-19 cases Monday

The Matagorda County EOC has been informed that Matagorda County has an additional twenty-three (23) new cases of COVID-19.
The total number of recovered cases is 61.
The medical professionals also report 8 patients seeking treatment with COVID-19 in Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
The Palacios Community Medical Center reports 40 negative and eleven (11) pending Covid-19 cases.
Matagorda County currently has 198 positive cases, of which 61 are recovered. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 132. The positive cases continue to be located in the communities of Bay City, Palacios, Van Vleck, Markham, Blessing, and Pledger.
The details on all of the positive cases of COVID-19 are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
According to the Texas Tribune from June 26, 2020, Gov. Greg Abbott took his most drastic action yet to respond to the post-reopening coronavirus surge in Texas, shutting bars back down and scaling back restaurant capacity to 50%.
He also shut down river-rafting trips, which have been blamed for a swift rise in cases in Hays County, and banned outdoor gatherings of over 100 people unless local officials approve.
“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," Abbott said in a news release."The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health."
Bars must close at noon Friday, and the reduction in restaurant capacity takes effect Monday. Before Abbott's announcement Friday, bars were able to operate at 50% capacity and restaurants at 75% capacity.
As for outdoor gatherings, Abbott's decision Friday represents his second adjustment in that category this week. Abbott on Tuesday gave local governments the choice to place restrictions on outdoor gatherings of over 100 people after previously setting the threshold at over 500 people. Now outdoor gatherings of over 100 people are prohibited unless local officials explicitly approve of them.State officials have noted that case numbers in Texas began to increase around Memorial Day weekend, and have expressed worry about big public gatherings for Fourth of July.
Abbott's actions Friday were his first significant moves to reverse the reopening process that he has led since late April. He said Monday that shutting down the state again is a last resort, but the situation has been worsening quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.