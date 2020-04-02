UPDATE 2 p.m.: Matagorda County under mandatory stay-at-home order

During a special announcement Thursday, Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald has announced a mandatory stay-at-home order for the residents of Matagorda County.
As of Thursday, April 2, Matagorda County has 35 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
“The last time we visited we had 22 cases,” McDonald said. “As I stand here today, we have 35 confirmed cases in MC. That is a large number. We had over 452 tested cases. Far more negative but 35 is large number and too large of a number for our county.
We are going to take the steps necessary to protect your safety in Matagorda County,” McDonald said.
Under the mandatory state-at-home order, only essential needs people should be out on the streets in Matagorda County.
This mandatory state at home. No times to be out except for essential needs or businesses.
“If you need to get groceries, we want one person to go out for your family and come home and take care of your family,” McDonald said.
In keeping with this announcement, McDonald said the Matagorda County Sheriff’s office will be out to write citations for those who chose to violate the order.
“We will not be successful unless we have our law enforcement step up and do the jobs they are supposed to do,” McDonald said. “Those licensed peace officers will be out on the streets enforcing this law. This is a force of law. I am asking for Sheriff Osborne to get his officers in their vehicles and arrest and cite those who don’t abide by this order.”
Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson backed McDonald’s decision to enact the stay-at-home order.
“This is the right decision and the right thing to do,” Nelson said. “Our police department will enforce the laws that are in place, either by the county or the state. I am going to appeal to your integrity to do the right thing.”
Matagorda County Sheriff Frank Osborne said his department is ready to enforce this order in the county.
“I am very happy that none of my people are sick,” Osborne said. “We are going to write tickets. If you don’t want to pay fines, heed to what the judge says. We are going to be out in full force.”
Bay City Police Chief Paul Lister said his department is also ready to enforce the order.
“This is a trying time for everyone,” Lister said. “We will be enforcing these orders. We are not taking this lightly. The sooner we get this under control, the sooner we can get back to our normal lives.”
McDonald said it is imperative that the county residents take heed of this order to stem the tide of COVID-19 in this community.
“Go and do your business and come home and take care of family,” McDonald said. “I am going to ask you follow these rules. This is not something I came to lightly but I anguished over it. We have to get through this sooner than later.”
McDonald said he has heard talk about the backyard events being held throughout the county with large gatherings of people. He said those need to stop now.
“Now is not the time for backyard socials,” McDonald said. “Let’s not infect one and another. This is our opportunity to stop it.”
McDonald said he believes the county and the country will get past this virus soon. He also
“We have those marching towards complete recovery every day,” McDonald said. “We are getting to get through this. It’s not going to be easy but we can do it.
These are the facts,” McDonald said. “Matagorda County is now under a mandatory stay-at-home order and these laws will be enforced. It is very clear. We are not shutting down the roads or entrances and exits to the county. Just follow the order that has been put in place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.