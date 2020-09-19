County EOC calls for voluntary evacuation of Sargent, Matagorda and bayfront areas of Palacios

The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has issued a voluntary evacuation recommendation for the community of Sargent, the township of Matagorda, and the bayfront area of the city of Palacios.
The National Weather Service along with the National Hurricane Center as issued a coastal flood watch, we expect the conditions to be upgraded to a coastal flood warning.
The forecast has higher than normal high tides that could flood low lying roads. The current expectations could be compared with the flooding that was seen during Hurricane Laura. The coastal areas of Matagorda County experienced road closures and high water.
The high tides are predicted to be close to 4 to 5 feet and remain high for many days, some predictions say though Wednesday night. The other concern is heavy rains could be possible
with this system. Predictions at the 1030 am NWS briefing stated as much as 10 to 15 inches are possible.
Matagorda County has declared a state of disaster for the County of Matagorda. This is one ofthe procedures we must follow in case we need State and Federal assistance. In a overabundance of caution, this declaration will go into effect today, September 19, 2020
The path of the tropic storm is uncertain. The amount of time that the system stays over warm waters are also uncertain. That is the reason we are issuing a voluntary evacuation recommendation.
The areas that normally have problems with a strong south wind and high tides will be prone to damage.
Adding to our concern is the prediction of heavy rains over an extended period, in fact over the next few days.
Our message is simple, use common sense, plan for coastal flooding, watch the weather forecast very closely. We have been through this before, we know the areas to expect problems.
The number one goal of the Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is the health and safety of our residents and our visitors.
To achieve this goal, we monitor all aspects of a situation and effectively communicate the activities that our citizens need to protect themselves.
We will be asked many times, what should we do different during the Tropical Storm event while we have this COVID-19 pandemic?
Our message continues to be proper hygiene, social distancing, frequent hand washing and following the DHSH and CDC guidelines.
This is the time for preparation, updating your personal hurricane plans and watching the weather forecast.
Whether we are in a pandemic or a hurricane situation, please educate yourself and be ready for
what Mother Nature has in store. Continue to monitor the EOC pages and all local radio stations and local newspapers because they share and provide you with the most factual, timely and accurate information we can provide.
Please pay close attention to the weather predictions and stay safe.
