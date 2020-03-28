Bay City ISD will begin distributing Chromebook laptops the week of March 30.
We will begin with distribution to families who only need laptops, not wifi hotspots,” said Lisa Moya, BCISD Assistant Superintendent. “We are still awaiting delivery of the hotspots.”
Moya said Chromebook laptops should be picked up at the campus where the student is enrolled. Families may need to go to more than one campus to pick up Chromebooks so that each child has a device.
Schedule for families needing Chromebook laptops only (those who don't need wifi hotspots):
Tuesday, March 31 - Elementary campuses & Bay City Junior High
9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 1 -Bay City High School 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
This is a drive-through pick-up line, and families must remain in their vehicles.
Moya said BCJH, BCHS & Tenie Holmes parents are to bring student’s identification badge if possible for quicker scanning and to help move the line faster. Otherwise, know your student’s ID number if no identification badge is available.
Cherry & Linnie Roberts parentsdo not need a student identification number.
All Elementary parents: Cherry, Tenie Holmes and Linnie Roberts parents, put your QR codes in the vehicle windows to help speed up the pick-up line at those campuses.
ALL FAMILIES NEEDING TECHNOLOGY DEVICES:A Technology Lending Agreement must be signed for each child borrowing a technology device prior to pick-up. Both are available online at the BCISD website.
Those families needing wifi hotspots:
Families will be assigned a date to pick up your laptops and wifi hotspots. Moya said BCISD are still awaiting delivery of the hotspots from TMobile. Those needing hotspots are NOT to pick up laptops on March 31 or April 1.
“When we receive our delivery of hotspots, we will "link" your hotspot wifi service to the number of Chromebooks you will need for your home,” Moya said. “Therefore, you will have a "bundle” of hotspot and Chromebooks ready for pick up -- date to be determined.”
Meanwhile, those needing hotspots please fill out the online Pre-Reservation Form.The form also includes fields for reserving Chromebook laptops in addition to the wifi hotspots.
“Once we receive our hotspot shipment, configure the hotspots and laptops for each family, and deliver to campuses, we will be ready to distribute all these resources to you,” Moya said. “We will notify you once we have a firm date.
