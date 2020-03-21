Matagorda County has fourth positive COVID-19 case

The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center has confirmed on Saturday, March 21 the fourth positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County.
The patient is a female between the ages 75 and 85 and a resident of Matagorda County. No travel outside of Matagorda County was reported.
The patient is resting comfortably at Matagorda Regional Medical Center in fair condition, and her hospitalist team reports that she is responding well to her plan of care.
The information disclosed in this release represents the extent to which any MCHD official can appropriately respond. Additional information, if available, may be requested from the Texas Department of State Health Services, which serves as Matagorda County’s Health Department.
The number one goal of the Emergency Operation Center is the safety and health of our citizens and visitors, here in Matagorda County.
The Matagorda County Emergency Management team is working closely with the State of Texas Emergency Operations Center, the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Matagorda County Hospital District.
Remember we are still expecting the results of over 40 COVID-19 tests to be returned to our health professionals throughout the County over the next several days.
It is important to note that a delay in test results does not change the outcome. All patients meeting State requirements for testing are directed to self-quarantine at home immediately regardless of when the test result is expected.
We would like to take this opportunity to inform our citizens that the high number of pending test results may soon give the appearance of an unexpected "spike," or an unexplainable increase in positive cases. This is not true.
If you have questions please email covid19@co.matagorda.tx.us
Please practice good hygiene by washing your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, sneeze and cough into a tissue and disinfect frequently used items and surfaces regularly.
The County’s top priority is the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors and we feel that taking these precautionary measures will help in that endeavor.
Should you need any additional information, please feel free to call 211 and you will be able to ask questions.
As always we will provide to you the latest information as soon as we receive messages from the State or our local officials.
Visit the Matagorda County web site for the posted releases http://www.co.matagorda.tx.us/page/matagorda.Emergency
