County reports nine new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

The Matagorda County EOC has been informed that the county has an additional nine (9) new cases of COVID-19.
The Matagorda Regional Medical Center reports 35 pending tests and no addition recovered cases. The total number of recovered cases to 61. The medical professions also report seven patients seeking treatment with COVID-19 in Matagorda County medical facilities.
The Palacios Community Medical Center reports 35 negative and eight (8) pending Covid-19 cases.
Matagorda County currently has 143 positive cases, of which 61 are recovered. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 77.
The positive cases continue to be located in the communities of Bay City, Palacios, Van Vleck, Markham, Blessing, and Pledger.
The details on all of the positive cases of COVID-19 are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
The “open to the public” testing site is at the Bay City Civic Center.
This team is from the State of Texas and will be testing between the hours of 9am and 6pm.They are located at the Bay City Civic Center, located at 201 7thStreet, across highway 35 from the BC High School.
This is a collaborative initiative between DSHS, TDEM, TMD, the RACs (HPP Providers), and the TX EMTF. There is no cost for the test. All tests will be scheduled in advance and patients will be given appointments for their test. All tests will be scheduled in advance and patients will be given appointments for their test. To be eligible for testing, you must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19.
CALL CENTER NUMBER: 512-883-2400 https://txcovidtest.org/
COVID-19 Specimen Collection Site Locations
Wednesday (June 24, 2020) (TIME 9am to 6pm)
Location: Bay City Civic Center 201 7th Street Bay City, Texas 77414
Thursday (June 25, 2020) (TIME 9am to 6pm)
Location: Bay City Civic Center 201 7th Street Bay City, Texas 77414
