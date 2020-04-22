Matagorda County to get drive-thru test site for COVID-19 Friday

Matagorda County has just been notified that a drive-thru COVID-19 test site will be open on Friday April 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Individuals who wish to be tested must have an appointment and be pre-screened to receive testing.
Please follow the instruction on the following links: https://www.matagordaregional.org/covidmtc https://www.matagordaregional.org/files/2020/04/mtc.pdf
Testing will be conducted one day only at the Bay City Civic Center, located at 201 7th Street (Highway 35W), in Bay City, TX.
More information in the daily update tomorrow.
