County leaders urge caution as mask mandate lifted

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order lifting the mask mandate in Texas left Matagorda County officials urging residents to follow safety protocols set in place to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald understands the announcement allows the local businesses to ensure the safety of their employees and customers allowing them to keep the safety recommendations issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the CDC. He urges the community to continue the best practices that has reduced the COVID numbers in the last few weeks.
“The main point for our community is to keep our businesses and our economy strong, and keep our local businesses safe,” McDonald said.
Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson said that the city of Bay City will continue to keep its employees and the city’s customers safe by encouraging safe behaviors where and when necessary as we continue to follow the guidelines that has brought us to this point in the COVID pandemic. He urges the community to keep following the DSHS guidelines.
DSHS recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of any respiratory virus, including COVID 19:
• Wash hands often for 20 seconds and encourage others to do the same.
• Wear a cloth face covering in public and during large gatherings.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.
Palacios Mayor Linh Chau wants the community to keep each other safe from the spread of the virus.
“If we keep our friends and neighbors safe, we can continue to move the economy forward,” Chau said.
Abbott’s decision was met with criticism and support on both sides of the mandatory mask mandate field.
"With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” said Abbott. "We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed. Today's announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny."
During his remarks, the Governor discussed the incredible advancements that Texas has made that allow the state to open fully and lift the mask mandate—noting the rapid increase of vaccines. Nearly 5.7 million vaccine shots have been administered to Texans.
None of the vaccines are approved for children under age 16, who make up about 23% of the population. But supply of the vaccine still falls far short of both the demand and the number of people eligible to get it.
This executive order rescinds most of the Governor's earlier executive orders related to COVID-19. Effective Wednesday, March 10, all businesses of any type may open to 100% capacity.
Additionally, this order ends the statewide mask mandate in Texas. Businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion.
