County reports two more child positive COVID-19 cases; total number up to 63

Matagorda County officials are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today, both cases involving children under the age of 5. One of the cases involving children under the age of 5 had direct contact with another known positive case.
The other child positive case is believed to be from community spread. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is actively investigating the suspected community spread case.
This brings the county total to 63.
Of those 63 cases, 26 have recovered, 3 are deceased, and 34 are active.
The cases added April 26 are not related to tests conducted during Matagorda County’s drive-up test initiative.
“We expect initial drive-up test results to be available as early as Tuesday, with all results being reported by Friday, May 1st. These numbers will be combined and included in daily totals just like all test site information in Matagorda County is combined and reported,” said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County Public Information Officer.
Please note that the CDC has updated the list of possible COVID-19 symptoms to include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste and smell. More information, including when to seek emergency medical attention can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html?fbclid=IwAR001Uhe61D7SFWUGWP8jfemV8gpYtiKhDzs86ZGrKknKK3oCQZJ_QjvyRA
The report from the Palacios Community Medical Center has not changed they continue to report 10 negative cases with 2 cases pending.
The total number of recovered cases is still 26
The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 63.
- 26 recovered cases
- 3 deceased
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.