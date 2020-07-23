DSHS reports 10 new COVID cases; active now stands at 273

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is reporting 523 total COVID-19 cases in Matagorda County, which is an increase of 10 cases.
The total number of recovered cases is 245, which is an increase of 10 from the last report.
The total number of DSHS reported active cases in Matagorda County remains at 273.
More COVID-19 health information may be found on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center website at https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
