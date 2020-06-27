Matagorda County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

On Saturday June 27, the Matagorda County EOC has been informed that we have an additional ten (10) new cases of COVID-19.
The total number of recovered cases is 61. We have four patients seeking treatment in medical facilities that have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Palacios Community Medical Center last reported 40 negative and eight (8) pending Covid-19 cases.
Matagorda County currently has 170 positive cases, of which 61 are recovered. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 104.The positive cases continue to be located in the communities of Bay City, Palacios, Van Vleck, Markham, Blessing, and Pledger.
The details on all of the positive cases of COVID-19 are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
