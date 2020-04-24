Lost year leaves Palacios’ Greaves ‘sick to my stomach’

This should have been a year to celebrate for Palacios High School senior Slone Greaves.
Graduation, prom and baseball season were all things Greaves was looking forward to in his final year of high school.
Then COVID-19 changed things.
Greaves, 17, is among many seniors around the state and the country who have had their finals months in high school turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic.
He had just completed the basketball season for the Sharks after their exit from the playoffs in late February and was making the transition into baseball when the effect of COVID-19 started to hit home.
The Sharks were in the middle of playing in a tournament in Boling when the season came to a halt.
“We were waiting to play Columbus,” Greaves said, “and their athletic director had to make them leave the site because of all this happening. We were literally sitting there waiting for the game to start and we saw Columbus packing up all their stuff and we’re like ‘What’s happening?’ and their athletic director had given them the word to head home.”
After witnessing that, Greaves had a bad feeling that the baseball season may be over before it even started.
“I kept on trying to stay hopeful,” he said, “but it eventually got cancelled.”
The cancellation of the rest of the season was definitely hard to take for the senior-laden Sharks, who were looking forward to making the playoffs after going three-rounds deep last season.
“In Palacios, we had a core group of players that were playing baseball year-round since we were 10 years old,” Greaves said. “This year was the last year for that core group. All of us were seniors (seven in all). Our team had been through it all. Our freshman year, we lost every single game in district. In our sophomore year, we improved upon that and we lost in the first round of the playoffs. After making an historic run last year in the playoffs that really united our town, you can’t help but be disappointed.”
The Sharks defeated Coldspring-Oakhurst and Central Heights in the first two rounds of the playoffs last season before falling to Kirbyville, the eventual Region III champion.
“We lost only two seniors from last year, so we still had that core group,” Greaves said. “so, we were hoping to go even further. Unfortunately, this year will all be what ifs. This was the year we had all been waiting for.”
A season of hope lasted just eight games and because the season ended so abruptly, Greaves said the team never even had a chance to cherish their final moments as a team together.
Greaves will get opportunity to continue playing baseball next year. The right-handed pitcher signed to play with Wharton County Junior College (WCJC). Other seniors may miss an opportunity to play at the next level because the NCAA has allowed spring college athletes to retain a year of eligibility because their seasons were cancelled.
“For this senior class, no matter what spring sport you played, they’ve taken two punches in the jaw just because if you’re trying to go play collegiate ball, it’s going to be hard to do because there are very few spots on the roster for you,” he said. “So, a lot of us lost a senior season and a chance to play at the collegiate level.”
In discussions with the WCJC coach, Greaves is hopeful to resume playing baseball again next year.
Overall, he misses seeing his friends and teachers and just the routine of going to school and regrets not being able to experience some of the things other seniors in the past have taken for granted would happen.
“I never got to have my senior prom. We might not even have graduation,” he said. “It’s going to be postponed probably. We had no Senior Serve and of course, got robbed of my last baseball year. I’ve just been sick to my stomach. It hasn’t been a good feeling at all.”
