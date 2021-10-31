Police arrested Matthew Cannon, 40, of Bay City, on charges of possession of child pornography. A photo in the Sunday edition of the Bay City Tribune contained the wrong first name of the accused. The man whose name was listed in print under the photo has no connection to the allegations.
A 40-year-old Bay City man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and may face additional charges stem from an alleged relationship with an underage female.
Matthew A. Cannon, 40, was booked into the Matagorda County Jail on the possession of child pornography charges. The case is still under investigation and Cannon was charged with two additional charges of minor sexual conduct and indecency with a child sexual contact.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 1:31 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the Bay City Police Department to meet with a complainant in reference to a sex offense. Sgt. James Philp met with the complainant who wanted to report the assault of her daughter and the suspect who advised he was ready to confess accompanied her.
During the investigation, investigators learned the complainant had located inappropriate texts between her 15-year-old daughter and the suspect who was a friend of the family.
The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information may contact Det. Kim Kunz at the Bay City Police Department.
