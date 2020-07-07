Matagorda County adds 16 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Matagorda County Health Officials are reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, July 7.
At the time of this release, 13COVID-19 positive patients were seeking care at the Matagorda Regional Medical Center in Bay City.
Matagorda County now has reported a total of 357 COVID-19 cases, of which 74 have recovered and 9 have passed away. The county is now managing 274 active cases.
Like all public releases from the Matagorda County EOC and all data shared at matagordaregional.org/covid19, this report includes information about Matagorda County residents only. There have been, and will likely continue to be, COVID-19 cases and COVID-related deaths in Matagorda County that are reported by other counties. The patient’s legal address is the determining factor as to whether cases and deaths are reported by Matagorda County Officials.
The Palacios Community Medical Center reports 57 negative and one (1) pending Covid-19 cases.
Please continue practicing social distancing, personal and hand hygiene, and following face mask guidelines. Every step we take to slow and reduce the spread of this virus in our community is important for our collective health.
The details on all positive cases of COVID-19 are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.