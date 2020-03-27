UPDATE 3 p.m.: County records 11th positive COVID-19 case

On Friday, March 27, Matagorda County Officials confirmed an additional positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County raising the number in the county to 11 involving:
• A male between the ages of 65 and 75 who is currently hospitalized. No travel was reported. This is the second case reported on Friday, March 27.
MCHD is not the sole source of COVID-19 testing and case information in Matagorda County. COVID-19 testing is being performed by other health organizations and independent physicians throughout our community. The information reported in this release regarding COVID-19 should be viewed as a contribution to a total number and not the total number itself.
