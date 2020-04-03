So just what is essential during this time?

Matagorda County issued a stay-at-home order for all except for those that work in essential jobs or those going out doing essential activities.
What is considered essential?
The essential activities include going to the grocery store or getting food, going to the gas station, going to the doctor, going to the pharmacy for medication or going to the bank. During those activities, many are reminded to continue to their social distancing practices, such as staying six-feet apart and using hand sanitizer or washing hands after those activities have been completed. In activities such going grocery shopping, it is recommended that one person be designated and sent to do this and not in groups.
Essential jobs cover a wide-range of fields:
• Healthcare and Public Health – Those that work in hospitals and doctor’s offices and public health facilities.
• Emergency Services – Those that work in the police department, fire department and ambulance service.
• Food and Agriculture – Those that work in facilities that process foods and distribute them and farms where the food is produced.
• Critical Manufacturing – Those that produce goods needed other than food like medicine and paper products.
• Water – Those that work to maintain freshwater and wastewater systems.
• Public Works – Those that maintain critical infrastructure.
• Waste Disposal – Those that pick up weekly garbage.
• Government Facilities – Those that work for government facilities.
• Transportation – Those that work to transport goods or people either by ground or air.
• Communications – Those that work at a newspaper, radio station or television station.
• Information Technology – Those that keep computer systems and other technology functioning.
• Commercial Facilities – Those that work at a grocery store or gas station.
• Financial – Those that work in banks and credit unions.
• Chemical Plants – Those that work at plants that manufacture things like gasoline.
• Energy – Those that work in plants that supply electricity, such as STP, and other energy needs.
• Defense Industry – Those that work to supply the military.
