Depression takes aim at Texas Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center has released the following information on Tropical Depression Eight Thursday morning.
The depression is expected to strengthen and it could bring tropical-force winds to portions of the Texas coast, where a tropical storm watch has been issued.
The depression is expected to produce heavy rains across portions of Louisiana and southern Texas. These rains could result in flash flooding.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Port Mansfield to High Island including the Matagorda County region.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
Interests elsewhere along the Texas and Louisiana coast should
monitor the progress of this system.
At 7 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 26.0 North, longitude 90.4 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this general motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico today and Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected, and the depression could become a tropical storm in a day or so.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by late Friday.
RAINFALL: The tropical depression is expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches through Monday along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Lower Texas Coast, and inland through south-central Texas and the Rio Grande Valley. These rains may result in flash flooding across the west-central Gulf Coast into portions of south Texas.
SURF: Swells generated by the depression are expected to increase and affect much of the Texas and Louisiana coasts in a day or two. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.
